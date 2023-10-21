From Shah Jahan's jade pendant to jewelled daggers; see rare treasures of Mughals

The exhibition will display 84 meticulously-curated objects, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship of the Indian subcontinent

Photos: Supplied

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 3:08 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 3:11 PM

Discover the splendid jewellery of the Indian courts and see rare artefacts from the treasures of the Mughals at an exhibition running from October 25 to April 14 at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation.

Organised by the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), in collaboration with Dar Al Athar AlIslamiyyah of Kuwait, the "Ziena Splendour of The Indian Courts" exhibition will display 84 meticulously-curated objects making their debut in Sharjah showcasing the rich cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship of the Indian subcontinent.

“This is a testament to the cultural and artistic interests of sultans and princes, influenced by new ideas and the evolution of their creativity,” noted SMA director general Aisha Rashid Deemas.

She added “the unique exhibition aligns with SMA’s efforts to foster cultural understanding and intellectual exchange between Sharjah and Kuwait.”

The artefacts on display are from the collection of the late Sheikh Nasser Sabah al Ahmed al-Sabah and Sheikh Hessa Sabah al- Salem al-Sabah of Kuwait, that started in the mid-1970s and now has one of the most prestigious repositories of ancient Islamic arts.

Treasures on display

Rare treasures are included in the exhibition, including a royal gemstone with a royal inscription that bears the name of Timurid ruler Ulugh Beg, the grandson of Amir Timur or Tamerlane, a Turco-Mongol conqueror who founded the Timurid Empire that set the rise of Islamic empires in the 16th and 17th centuries.

There is also a jade pendant commissioned by Mongol emperor Shah Jahan between 1637 and 1638, along with an archery ring attributed to the same emperor during the period of 1651-1652 AD.

More exquisite collection of jewelled daggers, knives, and swords are on display, complemented by pendants illustrating the Ajoor style of open engraving, a saddle axe crafted from jewelled steel, a gem-encrusted shield, ornate domes and shield adornments, ceremonial scepters, jeweled staff handles, and intricately carved inlaid boxes and vessels.

Treasure hunt and more

Aside from the exhibition, SMA will also organise interactive activities and workshops, such as ‘The Young Jeweller’ workshop, which allows young attendees to design their own jewellery.

‘Treasures of the Mughals’, meanwhile, will have children embark on an exciting treasure hunt, and ‘Journey in the Royal Court’ combines Mongolian culinary practices with adventurous combat challenges.

There is also a ‘Mughal Fashion Show’ exploring world of luxurious fashion, clothing and accessories.

ALSO READ: