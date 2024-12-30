From live road updates to first aid: Dubai authorities announce safety measures for New Year

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As Dubai residents get ready to ring in 2025 with fireworks in 36 locations, safety remains priority for the authorities. From managing traffic flow to safe yacht celebrations, measures for public security have been implemented across the emirate by the Dubai Events Security Committee, with a focus on major event areas like Downtown Dubai.

First aid, lost and found

Dubai Police has set up 33 support tents across key event areas, including 19 in Downtown Dubai. These tents will offer “Lost and Found” services, which is also accessible online via the Dubai Police website.

Additionally, the tents will provide first aid, general inquiries, and the ability to file criminal reports if necessary. It is essential to contact 901 for non-emergencies and 999 for urgent matters.

Live updates on road conditions

Several key routes, including Sheikh Zayed road, will be closed for the celebrations, at different times. Additional police officers will be deployed to manage traffic flow, ensure pedestrian safety, and enforce the road closures during peak times. Dubai Police and RTA official communication channels will provide live updates on road conditions.

The public must plan ahead and arrive early, as well as use public transport options such as metro and shuttle buses, the committee urged. Dubai Metro will operate for 43 hours nonstop for the celebrations while Dubai Tram also has extended hours, and 1,400 buses will be available to the public free of charge, authorities earlier announced.

Celebrating on Dubai's waters

With 2025 almost here, Dubai earlier announced special offers to celebrate the New Year on the emirate's marine transport system, including the ferry, abra, and water taxi.

Some residents are also opting to celebrate on yachts, with rental prices going up to Dh360,000 for an eight-hour cruise, as reported by Khaleej Times earlier.