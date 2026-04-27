From a letter to a royal moment: How Dubai boy met Sheikh Mohammed

A quiet family moment at home, a child sitting with his parents, and a handwritten note written out of gratitude — that is how a young Roger Xie’s message began its unexpected journey to Dubai’s leadership.

Written with no expectation of a reply and simply addressed to “Sheikh Mohammed,” the note was sent as a heartfelt thank-you during a family conversation about life, safety, and gratitude in the UAE.

What followed was unexpected. The letter reached the office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prompting a response from the Dubai Ruler’s protocol team and, later, and invitation for a personal meeting — turning a simple gesture into a memorable experience for the young Chinese expat.

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“We talked at home about how our safe and normal life comes from the efforts and sacrifices of someone who protects us. Roger felt he should write a big thank-you letter,” Hua Xie, Roger father told Khaleej Times.

That conversation became the foundation of Roger’s handwritten note. In it, the young boy expressed appreciation for the sense of stability and security he experiences in Dubai. He also reflected on moments of brief fear during unexpected alerts and how his parents' reassurance, as well as the quick return to normal life, deepened his gratitude for the country he calls home.

The letter, addressed directly to Sheikh Mohammed, carried a child’s perspective of security, trust, and everyday normalcy in the UAE.

How did Roger meet Sheikh Mohammed?

The note was sent via local courier, with no expectation of a reply.

But about a month later, the family received an unexpected call from a protocol office. Roger had been preparing for a piano recording when they were asked to head to Atlantis The Palm around 1pm to meet a government official.

Upon arrival, the family was asked to wait unaware of what was about to unfold.

“At the last moment, we were told that Sheikh Mohammed would like to meet Roger,” they said. “It was a great surprise and honour for all of us.”

The meeting, also captured on video, showed Sheikh Mohammed receiving the letter and reacting warmly. The family described him as “very pleased” with the message.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed spoke directly with the child in a short exchange the family described as deeply human and memorable. Though brief, the moment left a strong emotional impact on Roger and his family.

'He is more dedicated'

Since the encounter, Roger has shown increased focus and enthusiasm, particularly in his piano practice. “We can see he is more immersed and dedicated,” the family said. He has also expressed a desire to contribute positively in the future, saying he wants to “prepare himself better to help build a better Dubai.”

What began as a child’s handwritten note of gratitude has now become a moment the family describes as both inspiring and life-changing a reminder of how simple words can travel far and return with meaning.