From Gaza to Afghanistan: How UAE's MBRGI spent Dh2.3 billion on global aid initiative

fIn its yearly report, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the region’s largest aid organisation, detailed how it directed funds across five key pillars. Healthcare received the largest share and the organisation focused on moving beyond traditional relief efforts to building capacities and preventing crises through sustainable solutions and impactful partnerships.

On Saturday, the MBRGI revealed that it spent Dh2.3 billion on humanitarian and development programmes last year, reaching 165 million people across 122 countries. This is 16 million more beneficiaries and four countries more than the previous year.

Here is how the money was distributed across its five core pillars.

1. Healthcare, disease control: Dh872 million

Healthcare received the largest share of MBRGI’s budget in 2025, with spending exceeding Dh872 million. More than 396,000 people benefited from programmes under this pillar.

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The largest single initiative was the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched during Ramadan by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign aimed to honour fathers in the UAE while creating a sustainable fund for medical care. It raised Dh3.72 billion—far exceeding its initial Dh1 billion target. More than 277,000 contributors took part in the initiative.

Al Jalila Foundation added 18 benefactor names to the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Hospital wards and facilities, supported by 55 donors. Its A’awen programme, which helps cover medical costs, supported 3,605 patients, including 816 children, at a total cost of approximately Dh143 million.

Noor Dubai extended its programmes to 25 countries, including Nepal, Sierra Leone, Bangladesh and the Philippines. MBRGI also continued a Dh37 million joint project with the World Health Organisation to support health response in Gaza and the West Bank, expected to benefit 600,000 people.

2. Humanitarian aid, relief: Dh625 million

Under this pillar, MBRGI spent over Dh625 million, benefiting more than 53 million people worldwide.

Key achievements included the completion of the 1 Billion Meals initiative in July 2025, with meals distributed across 65 countries. In November, MBRGI launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship initiative, aimed at providing more than 10 million meals to Gaza residents in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, MBRGI pledged Dh36.7 million to UNHCR projects for displaced communities, bringing total pledges since 2021 to Dh172.7 million. Dubai Humanitarian dispatched 789 metric tonnes of aid benefiting 2.8 million people in Palestine, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

The year also saw the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endowment District, a first-of-its-kind project spanning two million square feet with total investments of Dh4.7 billion.

3. Spreading education, knowledge: Dh419 million

MBRGI spent Dh 419 million on education and knowledge programmes in 2025, benefiting 106 million people.

The ninth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge attracted over 32 million students from 50 countries, with Tunisian twins Bisan and Bilsan Kouka named winners. Dubai Cares reached approximately 117 million beneficiaries through partnerships with 143 organisations, offering grants totalling Dh1.27 billion since its launch in 2007.

The Digital School expanded to 39 countries, with more than 800,000 students benefiting from a digital library of over 35,000 lessons available in seven languages.

4. Innovation, entrepreneurship: Dh239 million

MBRGI spent Dh 239 million on innovation and entrepreneurship, benefiting around 1.4 million people.

A total of 4,658 Emirati entrepreneurs received incubation and advisory services from Dubai SME, bringing total beneficiaries since 2002 to 57,864. The Great Arab Minds Award crowned six winners, each receiving Dh1 million.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award recognised 12 winners from around the world for projects enhancing water security.

5. Empowering communities: Dh187 million

MBRGI spent more than AED187 million under this pillar, benefiting approximately 3.9 million people.

The fifth edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative honoured three winners, each receiving Dh1 million to sustain their humanitarian projects. The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government marked its 20th anniversary, continuing leadership development through master’s programmes and executive training.

Across all pillars, MBRGI’s work was supported by 185,670 volunteers – up from 171,892 in 2024 – working alongside 990 staff members. The foundation awarded over Dh30.3 million to recognise achievements in humanitarian and development work.