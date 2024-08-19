From flash sales to 'temperature-based discounts’: Dubai residents save big with unique summer deals

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 8:58 AM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 9:35 AM

Dubai resident Anthrija Prashant is always on the lookout for a reason to dine out with her group of friends. So when she found a local restaurant running a promotion giving discounts based on the day’s temperature, she jumped at the chance.

“My friends and I try to eat out together at least once a month,” she said. “We mark milestones, anniversaries, and honestly any reason to celebrate. So when I saw the ad for Kailash Parbat restaurant on Instagram talking about discounts based on the temperature, we immediately jumped at the opportunity.”

The homemaker said she and her friends ate lunch at the restaurant and got a 39 per cent discount, as it was the outside temperature that day. “It was a very unique offer and we have never heard of anything like it,” she said. “I called ahead to make sure that the deal was actually real and not just a fake Instagram post. So when they assured me that the offer was real, my friends and I decided to go there and we had a good meal. We were happy with the discount.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Anthrija Prashant (right) with her group

As the summer temperatures remain high, many residents like Anthrija are trying to make the most of seasonal offers. Some brands are giving unique deals like temperature-based discounts to attract more customers.

'Straightforward deal'

The Oud Metha branch of the Indian restaurant Kailash Parbath offers discounts to its customers during weekdays between 9am and 5pm. Another customer at the restaurant, Arun Keshavan, conveniently lives nearby. “When I saw the offer, I decided to try it out,” he said. “I could see that a lot of people are flocking to the restaurant just like me. It was a fairly straightforward deal with no strings attached.”

With many UAE residents travelling for the school break, July and August tend to be a lean period for several businesses. Many have sought to attract customers by offering such discounts and special prices.

Serbian expat Maya C. chanced upon a neighbourhood salon with a similar offer. “I saw a temperature-based discount at the salon Noona near my house in JVC and decided to try it out,” she said. "I got my nails done and I got a 40 per cent discount because it was the temperature that day. Now, I am thinking of going back and getting my lashes done before the offer expires at the end of August.”