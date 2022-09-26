From Emirati books to South Asian art: Sharjah Art Foundation puts on exciting exhibitions this season

During his visit, the President will meet with the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq
Sharjah Art Foundation has organised a wide range of exhibits, bringing together artists from different disciplines and various regions of the world. Here are some of the displays visitors can enjoy at the Al Mureijah Art Spaces.
Pop South Asia: Artistic Explorations in the Popular is one of the first major exhibitions of pop art from South Asia, featuring over 100 artworks by artists from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the South Asian diaspora.
Artists explore the aesthetics of print, cinematic and digital media, alongside those engaging with devotional practices, crafts and folk culture. The exhibition also includes artists addressing modes of local capitalism, from large-scale industries to vernacular ‘bazaars’, as well as those commenting on identity, politics and borders.
Organised by Sharjah Art Foundation and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), New Delhi, Pop South Asia is curated by Iftikhar Dadi, artist and John H. Burris Professor at Cornell University, and Roobina Karode, Director and Chief Curator of KNMA.
The Watch and Chill 2.0: Streaming Senses exhibition includes both a subscription-based streaming platform and in-person screening programme. International audiences can access a selection of moving-image artworks from the collections of three major international institutions, while local audiences can view a range of rarely-seen media-based artworks at Al Mureijah Art Spaces.
The presentation speaks to what ‘sensing’ might mean in the digital era. Twenty-two artworks respond to the relationship between technology and human perception, venturing beyond the screen to evoke various forms of synesthesia.
Watch and Chill 2.0: Streaming Senses is organised by Sharjah Art Foundation with the support of National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in partnership with ArkDes, the Swedish Centre for Architecture and Design, and is curated by Jihoi Lee, Curator of Architecture, Installation and Sculpture, MMCA; James Taylor-Foster, Curator of Contemporary Architecture and Design, ArkDes; and Hoor Al Qasimi, Director, Sharjah Art Foundation.
Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual events has something for every type of artistic preference.
Photography enthusiasts can enjoy Vantage Point Sharjah in its 10th edition. It will run from September 16 to December 11 at Al Hamriyah Studios. Audiences can discover diverse approaches to photography, from photojournalism and photo essays to analogue and experimental forms by up-and-coming photographers from the region and around the world.
Sharjah Film Platform's fifth edition will run from September 21 to October 30. This year’s screening programme will offer a wide spectrum of films, featuring the outstanding works selected from an open call from more than 3,000 submissions, alongside recent critically acclaimed films and historical films.
FOCAL POINT Art Book Fair takes place from November 25 to 27 and supports the practice of independent bookmaking from the region and around the world. The annual event showcases a selection of printed material by artists’ presses, bookmakers, self-publishers, and other non-commercial cultural producers. Hosted in heritage house Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, the fair includes talks, book launches, artists’ signings, workshops, music and artist-made products. The fair places a special focus on UAE-based publishers and functions as a critical space for knowledge sharing and community building. Further details about participants and programme will be announced in October.
The Foundation’s permanent installation Rain Room Sharjah (2012) will continue to be open. Artist collective Random International’s immersive installation allows visitors to walk through a downpour of continuous rain without getting wet. The responsive environment follows visitors as they navigate the darkened space, preventing rain from falling on anyone.
Visitors can take a break from viewing exhibitions to dine at Fen Café & Restaurant. The Flying Saucer, an award-winning architectural landmark housing the first art library in Sharjah is open as well. There is also a large open area for events such as film screenings, workshops, performances and readings. The Sharjah Art Shops have a large collection of art publications, books and printed material as well as design-led gifts and educational items.
