From Dh750 salary to Dh600,000 revenue: Dubai expat opens restaurant after retirement

Zahid Ali Khan (Photos: Supplied)

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Take the example of Zahid Ali Khan, a Dubai-based Pakistani expat from Peshawar, who started his career as a machine operator at a monthly salary of Dh750 and now earns Dh600,000 in revenue per month.

After retiring at 65, Zahid embarked on a new journey by launching his own business in Dubai. Today, his three restaurants generate up to Dh600,000 in monthly revenue, proving that determination and a bit of courage can lead to remarkable success.

Zahid, now 67, told Khaleej Times that his journey began in 1978 when he arrived in the UAE from Peshawar at the age of 22.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“I started my career at Emirates Printing Press as a machine operator, earning a modest salary of Dh750. In 1991, I transitioned to a role as a commercial machine operator at Galadari Printing and Publishing. By the end of my career, my salary had increased to Dh7,700. At the age of 65, I retired in 2022,” he said.

“It was my sons who encouraged me to consider starting a business after retirement. After thoughtful deliberation, I, along with my sons, decided to open a restaurant in Dubai. We pooled together our resources — my retirement funds and my sons’ savings — and started Gul Khan Restaurant in Oud Metha in 2022,” he added.

100kg kebabs per day

Dubai, known for its business-friendly environment, provided the perfect backdrop for their venture. Gul Khan Restaurant quickly gained popularity, renowned for its Chapli kebabs and traditional Pakistani dishes.

Chapli kebabs

“Today, we have expanded to three branches — one in Dubai and two in Sharjah. The Dubai branch alone serves up to 100kg of Chapli kebabs daily. We produce approximately 12,000 kebabs each month. At Dh12 per kebab, this translates to nearly Dh150,000 in sales monthly at the Dubai branch, contributing to a total revenue of around Dh600,000. However, the prices at the Sharjah branches are lower,” Zahid explained.

From employee to employer

With a team of nearly 40 employees, Zahid’s restaurants provide monthly salaries of more than Dh50,000 and offer meals and accommodation to the staff.

Zahid said he takes pride in his role as an employer, noting the satisfaction he feels in supporting his employees and their families.

“During my job, I never considered starting a business due to financial constraints and my prioritisation of my children’s education. I saw Dubai transform from sand dunes to skyscrapers, and I worked tirelessly, often up to 14 hours a day, to meet the needs of my children,” he shared.

Digital marketing boosts business

Zahid said his son, Gulrez Khan, plays a crucial role in the restaurant's success through digital marketing.

“Technology has significantly boosted our revenue. I also run a digital marketing agency and leverage Google ads and social media to attract new customers. Dubai is a hub for tourists who search for the best Pakistani restaurants online, and we target these searches effectively. Our kebabs are so popular that some customers take them to other countries like the UK, Australia and the US,” Gulrez told Khaleej Times.