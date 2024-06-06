From Dh4 to Dh600 per kg: UAE local markets flooded with Indian, Pakistani mangoes

Whether it's beekeeping, fish farming or growing vegetables, the Emirati expanded her interests and gradually embraced modern farming techniques
One fruit that steals the spotlight in the summer is the mango. Among the varieties of mangoes available in the UAE, the Japanese Miyazaki mango reigns supreme, celebrated for its exquisite flavour. Due to its high price and exclusive nature, it is unlikely that you will find this delicacy on supermarket shelves.
However, if you want to savour it, you can place an advance order at select retail stores or purchase it from a few e-commerce platforms, albeit with a hefty price tag.
Two Miyazaki mangoes weighing 800 grams are priced at Dh620 and are available on an online platform. They are often referred to as Taiyo no Tamago, or "egg of the sun," due to their bright golden colour. These mangoes are superior to other varieties due to their incredibly creamy texture, fragrant flavour, and juicy flesh.
Nevertheless, Alphonso, Sindhri, Kesari, and other varieties remain crowd favourites, and you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy them.
Dubai and Sharjah fruit markets are bustling with activity as mango season is truly here, and residents await the arrival of fresh stock.
"We always maintain a limited stock of mangoes," said Abdul Karim, Al Awir Fruits and Vegetable market vendor. "We order about 100 boxes a day and notify our clients. As soon as the fresh stock arrives, they come to us once a week," added Karim.
Some vendors sell over 300 boxes daily, while others offer their mangoes in smaller quantities. "Certain mangoes are available only in limited quantities, and we specialise in these select varieties," explained Mueen, a vendor at Bloom Market in Al Awir. "For instance, the large, authentic Alphonso mangoes from India are always in high demand. We stock a limited supply, with each kilogram containing just 2 or 3 mangoes, priced at approximately Dh20 per kilogram," said Mueen.
At Al Awir market, Alphonso mangoes start at Dh7 per kilogram, but buyers need to purchase a box of 5 kilograms for this price. In supermarkets, the price for Alphonsos starts at Dh20 per kilogram. The Indian Kesari mangoes are priced at Dh7 per kilogram at the local markets and Dh10 per kilogram at supermarkets. Meanwhile, Baiganpalli mangoes from India start at Dh4 per kilogram at Al Awir market, but their price rises to Dh8 per kilogram in supermarkets.
Pakistani mangoes are in great demand this season and are notably cheaper. "We are selling huge quantities due to their competitive price and superior taste. Sindhri mangoes are available at Dh20 for a 5 to 6-kilogram box, while Anwar Ratol mangoes from Pakistan are also a preferred choice, available at Dh35 for a 5-kilogram box," said Mueen.
According to vendors, many residents favour Qabaltor and round mangoes from Yemen, priced between Dh35 to Dh40 for a 4kg box.
Adding to the mango mania, varieties from Peru, Brazil, and Kenya are now available in the market. "We have noticed that Peruvian mangoes are slowly gaining popularity among residents. A box of 5 kilograms costs about Dh55 and above," said Shakeeb Hassan, a vendor at Waterfront Market. "Kenyan mangoes are sold at Dh45 to Dh50 for 4 kilograms, while a kilogram of Brazilian mangoes will cost residents Dh14 to Dh18," added Hassan.
Mangoes are slightly expensive this year, according to the vendors. "Last year, the price of Indian varieties was a bit lower, about 10 to 15 per cent. When you compare the price of Neelam, it was Dh5 last year, and this year it is available at Dh7," said Mohammed Amir, a fruit stall owner at Waterfront Market.
Another fruit wholesaler at Al Awir market said that mangoes from countries like India, Kenya, and Yemen and local produce have seen a slight increase. "We normally import the unripe mangoes to the UAE and ripen it here. We have seen a slight increase in cost from our distributors, shipping and at some places, the storage cost too," said Sameed Khan, a fruit wholesaler.
But Khan anticipated that rates would likely dip in the coming months. "We may expect a slight price decrease in coming months," added Khan.
