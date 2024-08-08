From Dh100: Dubai Airports announce discounts on multiple-day parking fees this summer

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:00 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:04 PM

Travellers can soon park their cars at Dubai International airports for up to two weeks under discounted rates, as per an announcement on Thursday.

Starting August 15, the offer will run for a month, ending on September 15. Pricing is as follows:

Dh100 for 3 days

Dh200 for 7 days

Dh300 for 14 days

The discount applies on Terminal 1 Parking B, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.