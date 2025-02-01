From desert safari to paragliding: How UAE weather, activities attract visitors during winter

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As many parts of the world experience freezing temperatures in winter, tourists come to the UAE to enjoy its warm climate. In addition to its pleasant weather, the country offers a wide array of activities such as desert safaris, mountain adventures, camping, and wadis (valleys) exploration.

According to the 2024 Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) by the World Economic Forum, the UAE ranked first in the region and 18th globally.

As part of its Tourism Strategy 2031, the country aims to attract Dh100 billion in tourism investments and welcome 40 million hotel guests.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE is the only Middle Eastern country among the top 10 nations in international tourism revenue. The World Travel & Tourism Council's 2024 report estimates that the UAE attracted 29.2 million international tourists last year, marking a 15.5 per cent growth compared to 2023.

The report further projects that by 2033, the number of international visitors to the UAE will reach approximately 45.5 million.

During winter, outdoor adventures such as desert safaris, mountain hiking, and paragliding gain popularity, along with rock climbing, rappelling, and wadi exploration. Visitors can also enjoy traditional desert camping, camel riding, and stargazing.