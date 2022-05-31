From Complimentary VIP Packages, VAT Consultation, and a Free Visa for Life, Creative Zone Launches Competitive Summer Deals.
Gone are the days when summer months in the UAE were considered slow for businesses.
After being declared the most recovered nation from Covid-19, the UAE has witnessed a sharp rise in almost every sector. To make things more favourable, company formation specialists, Creative Zone, has launched new summer deals for entrepreneurs and investors seeking to start a business in the UAE.
The company is offering VIP services with any of their multi-year license packages free of charge. New business owners will receive assistance in corporate bank account setup, getting a premium office address at Downtown Dubai, a PO box number, mail and courier management, coworking space and meeting room access at Downtown Dubai, express VIP medical and Emirates ID services, VIP Notary Services and one-time Tax and Accounting consultation, without paying the additional premium fee of AED 9,000.
Creative Zone's free visa for life, one of their best-selling packages, has been extended due to huge demand. Companies wanting to open their offices in Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) will receive a free visa for life. Sharjah Media City, renowned for its diverse business activities and hassle-free setup procedure, have always been the favorite amongst business owners. Shams is one of the fastest-growing free zones in the country and a long-time partner of Creative Zone. This offer is valid for all standard licenses including general trading, specific trading services, consulting, and more, and comes with a trade license, one visa allocation/quota, immigration card services, and the free visa which can be utilised for either the investor or the employee.
As the UAE's e-commerce market is fast catching up with global powerhouses such as China, with several new and international players entering the market, Creative Zone's cost-effective and fast set up solutions are every entrepreneur's dream, wherein entrepreneurs can cover three different business activities under one license.
The benefits are not only restricted to free zones; with every mainland set up, the company is offering a complimentary VAT consultation and registration.
"This year summer months are shaping up to be quite different than before, we are seeing a sharp rise in business enquiries for a lot of industries and to keep up the momentum and boost the UAE's business environment we decided to launch new and extend our deals throughout the summer months. All our services and offers are created keeping in mind an entrepreneur's pre and post set up needs. We are delighted to see that our offerings are so well received by foreign and local business owners reflecting the infinite potential of the UAE's business ecosystem", said Neha Thomas, Head of Marketing, Creative Zone.
Visit https://www.creativezone.ae/ad/business-setup-dubai/ to learn more about the offers or call 800-LICNESE.