From boosting UAE agriculture to combating financial crime: Dubai Ruler chairs cabinet meeting, approves initiatives

With residents from all over the world making UAE their home, the country is known for pushing programmes that constantly seek to improve its standing in various sectors. From financial security to boosting local agriculture, the announcements at a recent Cabinet meeting seek to elevate the economy, society, and quality of life for all in the Emirates.
Chaired by the Dubai Ruler, the Cabinet meeting in Al Marmoom saw the discussion and adoption of several initiatives that align with the UAE's futuristic vision. Here are the main programmes covered:
As the country seeks to increase local produce, and develop agriculture in the area, the Dubai Ruler launched the programme 'Plant the Emirates' and approved the establishment of the National Agricultural Centre.
Continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, the programme involves an effort to plant more trees among other initiatives such as raising number of farms and reducing agricultural waste.
In the true spirit of the name, 'Plant the Emirates,' the programme will partner with institutions across the country, including federal and local government entities, municipalities’ teams, private sector organisations, and community members.
Under a unified identity, crops and agricultural products will be displayed and marketed in events, campaigns and exhibitions. Volunteer programmes and competitions for students and the public will be organised.
During the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed on the progress of the project which identified nine key biodiversity sites in the UAE.
The first key sites in the world recognised for the biodiversity of Arabian gazelles were identified in the UAE for species including the Arabian Sand Gazelle, and the Arabian Oryx.
Additionally, two sites of global importance for biodiversity for dugongs (Sea cows) were identified in the country, which are the first sites of their kind in the Middle East.
3 sites of global importance for three endemic species of gecko were identified as well.
The project is set to increase the percentage of the protected area among the key biodiversity sites from 37.59 per cent to 98.13 per cent, as well as increasing the index of marine protected areas among key biodiversity sites from 48.61 per cent to 98.17 per cent, and the index of the terrestrial protected areas from 51.55 per cent to 98.08 per cent.
The fact that the UAE's economy continues to grow is no secret; let's look at some of the behind-the-scenes achievements that were revealed in the meeting.
Under the implementation of the UAE Circular Economy Agenda 2031, the local investments in infrastructure were supported, and transfer of waste between emirates was regulated to provide a better environment for infrastructure investment.
Legislation was applied on the trade of plastic scrap and raw materials, using recycled materials in the consumer goods sector. Technical regulation was also developed to regulate the use of food waste (oils) as fuel for vehicles in relation with regulating the use of biofuels.
To promote fair trade, the Cabinet also ratified the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the Republic of Mauritius to boost long-term economic cooperation, increase trade flows, and reduce or wave tariffs on 97% of goods and products.
While scammers and financial criminals seek to target members of society, UAE's strong policies seek to combat such ills.
The Cabinet endorsed the restructuring of the National Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations Committee now chaired by the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.
The committee will develop strategies that combat financial crimes, assess national risks, facilitate information exchange, and represent the UAE in international forums.
Consumer rights and awareness is another area that the country seeks to strengthen.
The Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Higher Committee for Consumer Protection, chaired by the Minister of Economy.
The Committee will be responsible for developing general consumer protection policies, reviewing reports received from the Ministry of Economy or the relevant authorities, and implementing programmes to raise consumer awareness of rights and obligations.
Ever wanted to explore the Antarctica? The remote place has certain regulations that all nations must abide by. The Cabinet approved the UAE's accession to the Antarctic Treaty of 1959, ensures that Antarctica land is used for peaceful purposes only, and promotes international scientific cooperation. The UAE also joined the Arctic Council as an observer, enhancing cooperation with Arctic nations.
An extradition treaty with Sweden was approved. The UAE will also see the establishment of Global Health Emergency Logistics Hub as per an agreement with WHO. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed with countries such as North Macedonia, Russia, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, covering areas like civil defence, financial cooperation, and renewable energy.
The UAE will also host 5 major international events including the WeProtect Global Alliance Summit focused on protecting children from online abuse, and the 28th Universal Postal Union Congress in 2025, alongside other key forums related to climate change and medical education.
As the country aims to encourage the contribution of younger generations, and support cultural and creative efforts, the National Award for Culture and Creativity was elevated to the Emirates Medal for Culture and Creativity.
In legislative affairs, the Cabinet approved new resolutions on amendments to the Federal Law Concerning Medically Assisted Reproduction and the Common Customs Law of the GCC States. Additionally, a grace period was granted for registered beneficiaries to update their tax records without incurring administrative fines.
The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior.
