From books to accessories: 9 last-minute Christmas gift ideas under Dh75

Here are some presents to pick up for your loved ones without burning a hole in your pocket

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

With all the festivities of Christmas around, it is easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of time and miss out on a gift or two. In a rush to grab a last-minute present? Khaleej times has put together a list of gifts you can grab on the way to that family Christmas gathering.

1. Handcrafted Belgian chocolates

Sharjah-based Golden Ribbon Chocolates is the brainchild of Emirati chocolatier Aisha Doty Al Husseiny. The handcrafted Belgian chocolates are inspired by French- Arabic fusion with homemade fillings. A box of mixed chocolate Christmas gift box will cost Dhs. 75

2. Skincare for a song

Looking for a gift for someone invested in their skincare? Then head over to the Body Shop for a Christmas gift set. The mini gift set includes a shower cream, body butter and hand balm. There are three options to choose from- Shea, Strawberry and British Rose. It costs Dh75.

3. Pop culture T-shirts

Got a friend or a co-worker who is a fan of pop culture? Can afford to wait to shop online? Then head over to the all-new artist driven, pop culture e-commerce platform POPC, where all the products are custom made. Get the smelly cat T-shirt of 'Friends' fame for just Dh72.

4. Christmassy dates?

Looking to give a gift with a Middle Eastern touch? Head to Bateel to choose from the many options that the premium dates store has stocked especially for Christmas. The Astra gift set is available in white and red packing and there are different options to choose from including truffles, wrapped chocolate and premium filled dates. Starts from Dhs. 70

5. Mystery game set

Looking for something unique and quirky? Head over to the https://mastersofmystery.com/ website to get your hands on some downloadable board games. Just pay, download and play immediately during the gathering. The 1920S murder mystery game kit can be played by 4-8 people and is available on the website for just Dh67.50

6. Christmas-themed accessories

Looking for a gift for someone who loves the very thought of Christmas? Head to Forever 21 for some merry and Christmassy accessories. Grab a set of knit ankle socks with solid white and red silhouette for Dh39. Or opt for a knit tee made of organically grown cotton featuring the graphic "Ho Ho Ho" on the front which is on sale for Dh69.

7. A good read

For the bookworm, grab a copy of the international bestseller 'Before The Coffee Gets Cold' by Japanese playwright Toshikazu Kawaguchi. A unique novel about a café that offers people the chance to travel back in time, the book is a take on human relations. It is available at Jashanmal for Dh59

8. Plan your week

For that friend who loves to write lists and plan their every move, opt for a 2023 diary. Typo has some options made from pre-consumer recycled paper, with 12-month divisions for just Dh49.

9. Anyone for gingerbread coffee?

You can never go wrong with a gift that involves coffee. Check out Nespresso which sells a wide variety of coffee blends as part of its Vertuo capsules. Pick out flavours in line with the season like peppermint, pumpkin spice or gingerbread or go for the popular flavours like Ethiopia or Fortado, starting from Dh42.

ALSO READ: