Friday prayers, sermons: UAE students as young as 20 step up as Islamic preachers

Emiratis as young as 20 are stepping into the pulpit in the UAE, focusing on delivering religious reminders in mosques across the country. Talking to Khaleej Times, young preachers said they were continuing their families' love for preaching.
They recently graduated from the ‘Nation’s Preachers’ program, spearheaded by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities.
The programme trains UAE university students to deliver Friday sermons and consolidates the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace taught by Islam.
Parents have been their source of inspiration, students said. The students are from the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities specialising in Islamic studies, including jurisprudence, religious discourse, hadith sciences, and the holy Quran.
"The inspiration has been there since childhood. I would watch my father deliver sermons and bear religious responsibility, which ignited my love and appreciation for preaching and motivated me to follow his path. As I grew older, my passion for preaching grew," Mohammed Al Shahi, one of the young preachers told Khaleej Times.
"My university studies revolve around Shariah and Islamic studies, which equipped me with knowledge in jurisprudence and useful insights. Preaching gave me this golden opportunity to benefit others," added the 22-year-old.
The three-week program aimed to improve public speaking skills, focusing on voice modulation during sermons. The first week was dedicated to the theoretical aspects of preparing sermons, including general guidelines for speakers and body language skills, while the second and third weeks focused on the practical application of Friday sermons.
"I was nominated for the program by the university because my father was a preacher, and I showed a desire to follow in his footsteps," another student, Mohammed Al Attas, said.
Al Attas, 22, who holds a Master's degree in discourse, expressed his desire to continue his studies to pursue a PhD. “I aspire to serve my country and convey the values of Islam through various means, whether through media, Friday sermons, or seminars and classrooms.”
Enthusiasm for preaching has grown in the students' circle. Speaking to Khaleej Times about his experience in the program, Suleiman Al Darmaki, 20, said: "I fell in love with preaching through this program, and I wish that the training period was longer than three weeks."
He mentioned that the program helped him refine his skills in voice modulation to add impact to his sermons. He aspires to become the Imam and preacher at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
The future national preachers view the programme as a unique experience that helped develop their public speaking skills. They hope to leave a significant mark in the field of preaching.
"I have always had this desire, and my ambition is to be a role model for Emirati youth in imamat (leading prayers), azan (call for prayers), and preaching. I will strive to improve my performance and learn all the techniques that captivate people's attention during sermons," said Zayed Al Mansouri, another student who benefited from the programme.
