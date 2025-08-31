Sharjah suicide case: Video shows Indian woman allegedly assaulted by husband

Fresh evidence has emerged in the case of an Indian woman who was found dead last month in Sharjah, according to multiple Malayalam media reports.

In a video, allegedly taken just days before her death, Athulya Sekhar can be seen crying and running around a table, while being beaten up by her husband, Satheesh Sankar.

Athulya was found dead at her flat in Rolla, Sharjah, a day after celebrating her 30th birthday. Forensic reports issued by Sharjah authorities have indicated that the Indian expat died by suicide. Her parents have filed a case against Satheesh for physical and mental abuse, and the new evidence was presented in court to support their claim.

According to Malayala Manorama, Satheesh can be heard saying in the video that he would stab Athulya to death or hire someone to kill her: “I will stab you and go to jail. You will not be able to live without me. I will not let you live without me. Where will you go? I will never let you go anywhere. I will hire someone to kill you if I need to. It won't even require one month of my salary (to pay for it).”

Videos of Satheesh physically assaulting her were widely circulated on social media. In statements to Malayalam media, Satheesh had admitted that he had physically hurt Athulya but claimed he did it “out of love”.

The couple’s 10-year-old daughter now lives with Athulya’s parents.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing Satheesh argued that the video evidence was old and that it needed to be subjected to digital forensics to ascertain when they were shot.

Earlier this month, Satheesh was arrested when he landed in Kerala’s capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. The 40-year-old had obtained anticipatory bail from the District Court and was released on bail after his statement was recorded.

After Athulya’s mortal remains were flown to India, a postmortem was conducted at the request of her family before her final rites were performed, social worker Abdullah Kamampalam had told Khaleej Times.