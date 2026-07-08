Fresh UAE dates from Dh15 per kg: Your guide to the season's best picks

The UAE's fresh date season is underway, with prices starting from Dh15 per kilogram at Sharjah's Al Jubail Dates Festival. Around 20 varieties are now available, giving date lovers plenty of choices, from locally grown favourites to premium imports from Saudi Arabia and Oman.

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Most of the dates on sale are harvested in the UAE, while fresh consignments from neighbouring countries continue to arrive every day.

What can you buy this season?

The most affordable fresh variety currently available is UAE Naghal, priced at Dh15 per kg.

Other popular local varieties include:

Barhi – Dh20 per kg

Khalas – Dh20 per kg

Khanizi – Dh25 per kg

Sagai – Dh25 to Dh30 per kg

Puchipal – Dh25 per kg

For those looking for imported premium dates:

Oman Barhi – Dh25 per kg

Oman Khunaizi – Dh25 per kg

Saudi Medjool – Dh30 per kg

Saudi Ajwa – Dh35 per kg

Many shoppers are also asking for fresh Sukkari, but traders said it has not yet arrived. For now, only the preserved variety is available.

Why fresh dates are so popular

Unlike dried dates that are available throughout the year, fresh dates are available only for a short period during the harvest season.

"Fresh dates are available for only two to three months every year, and Emiratis wait for this season," said Waheed Ul Nabi, a trader at the market. "This is when they get the freshest and highest-quality dates. We sell between 50kg and 100kg every day and in coming days the number can massively increase."

He added that around 20 varieties are currently available, with most of them grown in the UAE. Fresh stock from Saudi Arabia and Oman also reaches the market daily, giving customers more options.

Abdul Samad, another trader at the market said that many customers buy different varieties before deciding on their favourite.

"Every variety has its own taste, texture and sweetness. Most customers prefer locally grown UAE dates, but premium varieties from Saudi Arabia and Oman are also popular. Fresh stock arrives almost every day, so visitors can expect even more choice over the coming weeks," he said.

Abdul Rasheed, another trader said demand is picking up for the season. "Customers have already started asking for fresh Sukkari, but it has not reached the market yet. More fresh varieties are expected over the next few weeks as the harvest continues," he said.

Festival runs until September

The 11th edition of the Souq Al Jubail Dates Festival is running until September 15, which has brought together retailers from the market along with external exhibitors.

Visitors can explore around 20 varieties of fresh dates, learn about traditional date cultivation, and discover a range of products made from dates. The annual festival also aims to support local farmers and retailers while giving residents access to the season's freshest harvest.

With the current varieties at the market, Hilali, Khashkar, Mazini, Jabri, Baqal, Sallani, Bu Maan, Khadrawi, Lulu, Shishi, Ain Baqar and other varieties are expected to arrive as the harvest season progresses.