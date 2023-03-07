French President honours Dubai Police chief with National Order of Merit for fostering ties between the nations

As part of last year’s edition, the club hosted exclusive pop-up events at Expo 2020 Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi
French President Emmanuel Macron awarded his country’s National Order of Merit to Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, in recognition of his exceptional contributions towards strengthening the bilateral relationships between France and the UAE in the fields of policing and security.
Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, presented the award on behalf of the President of the French Republic on Day 1 of the three-day World Police Summit 2023 in Dubai.
The National Order of Merit is a highly prestigious award in France, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional efforts and made significant contributions to their respective fields. It was first presented after World War II to General Charles de Gaulle and is considered a testament to the recipient’s outstanding service and commitment to excellence.
Niemtchinow said that the award was presented as a token of appreciation for Al Marri’s unwavering commitment to fostering a strong and sustainable partnership between France and the UAE, which has significantly strengthened the relationship between the two countries in the fields of policing and security.
Al Marri’s efforts have also contributed to enhancing community security by effectively combating organised crime.
“The President of the French Republic has decided to award the National Order of Merit to His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the long-term cooperative relationship between the French authorities and Dubai Police, both operationally and technically,” Niemtchinow said.
“As the Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, it is a great honour for me to convey France’s gratitude to Lt. Gen. Al Marri and the Dubai Police General Command,” he added.
Lt. Gen Al Marri expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the French President and the Republic of France for awarding him the National Order of Merit.
He reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthen cooperation and partnerships with various regional and international police agencies to combat transnational crimes and reinforce the concept of global security, which in turn enhances societal security.
