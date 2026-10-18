UAE freelance visa scams: How fake offers trap residents in costly schemes, hefty fines

When 55-year-old Dubai resident M.H. faced trouble renewing his employment visa due to his age, he came across an advertisement on social media for a two-year freelance visa for just Dh7000. He contacted the advertiser and within a week, he had his visa and Emirates ID sorted. However, he didn’t know that he was falling prey to a freelance visa scam.

“He was issued a partner visa of a company that he knew nothing about,” said Firose Khan, CEO of Arabian Business Centre. “Two years later when he tried to renew the visa he came to know that the company had been blacklisted and its other partners were absconding. He was being held liable for the company’s outstanding fines and payments.”

This is one of several fake freelance visa schemes continuing to operate across the UAE. Unscrupulous agents promote these freelance visa schemes especially through social media, promising freelance visas for very economical costs. “Some people advertise visas for as little as Dh1000 per month,” said Noushad Hussain, MD of Alhind Business Center. “The low prices should be the first red flag because visas are all issued by the UAE government at the same rate.”

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Last month, a well-known singer was arrested in Dubai for allegedly promoting fraudulent freelance visas in exchange for money. The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) in cooperation with Dubai Police have ongoing efforts to investigate illegal practices linked to visas and residency.

Authorities have repeatedly warned UAE residents to only obtain visas and other documents through legal channels.

Noushad added that those buying such visas are risking data theft as well. “Most of those who opt for such cheaper visas connect with these sellers on social media,” he said. “They have no idea who these people are. To get the visas, they have to hand over their passports, visas and Emirates ID copies to these unknown people. There is a possibility that these documents can be misused.”

He urged residents to only pick reputed and well-known providers to get their visas and other documentation processes done.

Various scams

While some people found themselves stuck with the huge fines of companies that they had partner visas of, others just ended up losing their money while trying to score a deal with those advertising their services on social media or other illegal channels.

One such person took to social media explaining how he came to the UAE on visit visa and tried to get a freelance visa to regularise his status. The man lost Dh8,000 to a fraudulent agent who he contacted through a social media platform.

Salam Pappinissery, CEO of YAB Legal Services pointed out that in some cases, money paid to fraudsters can sometimes be recovered, but it will depend on several factors including how the payment was made, how quickly it is reported, and whether the funds have already left the UAE or been converted into other assets.

“A victim should act immediately,” he said. “Contact the bank, card issuer or exchange house and request a payment recall, chargeback or fraud investigation. Then ask for the receiving account to be frozen where possible, obtain a police or eCrime report number and share it with the financial institution; and, if the payment originated abroad, report the matter in that country too.”

He also advised reporting the matter to police immediately. “Suspected fraud in Dubai can be reported through Dubai Police's eCrime platform, smart app, or the non-emergency number 901,” he said. “In Abu Dhabi, the Aman service is available. A victim outside the UAE should also report to the police or cybercrime authority in the country from which the money was sent.”

How freelance visas operate

According to Firose, it was important to understand how freelance visas in the UAE worked. “There are legitimate freelance visas available in the UAE, but it can only be issued by certain freezones in the country,” he said. “It comes with a visa and freelance license which allows a resident to carry out freelance work and accept payments legitimately within the UAE.”

He added that although the freelance visa was a two-year visa, the freelance permit needed to be renewed every year. The cost of these vary depending on the chosen freezone. Each freezone has different requirement for the visa. Applicants may be required to furnish several documents including passport, a portfolio of work, degree or diploma certificates and a no-objection certificate.