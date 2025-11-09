  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE tightens freelance visa review process, official tells Emarat Al Youm

Holders of a Freelance Visa are entitled to legal residency and permits to practice their activity, provided they comply with the required conditions

Published: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 11:20 AM

Updated: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 11:21 AM

The UAE plans to tighten the reviewing and auditing procedures of granting freelance visas, known as the Green Residency, Emirati newspaper Emarat Al Youm reported on Sunday, citing a top official.

The reason behind this intensified scrutiny is to protect rights and regulate the market in a way that serves everyone's interests, said General Lieutenant Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

News of tighter auditing comes as Al Marri dismissed recent social media rumours claiming suspension of these self-employment permits. He stressed that freelance visas continue to be issued normally through official channels.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In further comments, Al Marri stressed that the country is moving forward in supporting the transition toward a flexible economy.

He added that a few cases of misuse of this type of residency programme or attempts to illegally trade visas were detected. Necessary measures were taken to protect the labour market and maintain the integrity of the system, Al Marri clarified.

The recent spread of rumours coincided with an increased demand for this particular type of UAE visa, he added.

UAE Freelance Visa is among the most prominent government initiatives that enables self-employment and what is known as the talent economy, allowing applicants to legally carry out their professional activities without the need for a sponsor or a traditional employer.

Holders of a Freelance Visa are entitled to legal residency and permits to practice their activity, provided they comply with the required conditions. However, the visa does not grant the right to sponsor other individuals or employ labour under one’s name. Read this Khaleej Times report to know how to apply for a freelance visa in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.