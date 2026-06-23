No gym fees this summer: This Dubai venue offers free indoor fitness area

For many UAE residents, summer means choosing between staying indoors and staying active. Morning walks shorten, outdoor runs get tougher, and weekend sports are often postponed until cooler weather returns.

This summer, residents who want to stay active without paying for a gym membership have a new option. Dubai Sports World opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and is offering a free gym and a 1km indoor walking and jogging track. It also features dozens of sports facilities across 282,000 square feet of air-conditioned space.

Now in its 16th edition, the annual summer initiative will run until August 25 and is expected to attract thousands of residents seeking relief from the heat while staying active.

The venue features 41 courts, pitches and activity zones, including six football pitches, 15 badminton courts, basketball courts, cricket facilities, padel courts, pickleball, table tennis and volleyball areas. Seventeen sports academies will also operate from the venue throughout the summer, offering coaching programmes for children and adults.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One of the biggest attractions this year is the free gym. Equipped with cardio machines, resistance equipment and free weights, it allows residents to work out without paying membership fees. The dedicated 1km indoor track provides another option for those who prefer walking, jogging or light exercise in a climate-controlled environment.

The venue also includes children's play zones, inflatable attractions, gaming areas and a variety of food trucks, transforming it from a traditional sports facility into a day-long summer destination.

Organisers said the goal is to provide residents with a place where they can remain active, connect with friends and family, and enjoy a wide range of activities despite the soaring temperatures outside.

Open daily from 8am until midnight, the venue caters to everyone from serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts to families simply looking for an active indoor outing during the school holidays.