Free summer camp at Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Library; how to enrol kids

As families across Dubai look for interesting ways to keep their children active during the school holidays, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) has launched an interactive, two-week summer camp designed to foster creativity, learning and discovery.

Running from August 3 to 15, the programme at the library’s Al Jaddaf location offers a balanced mix of educational and recreational experiences in a safe, inspiring environment. The camp is largely free to attend, with select premium activities capped at a maximum of Dh40.

Organised in collaboration with Moms Pops & Tots, the “Explore & Play” summer camp caters to children aged 5 to 12. Activities are scheduled throughout the afternoon and early evening, running daily from 3pm to 8pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Registration is still open, and parents can take advantage of walk-in registrations to secure a spot for their children.

Fostering creativity and wellbeing

The comprehensive two-week schedule features a variety of hands-on learning experiences aimed at building confidence, communication and teamwork.

A key highlight of the programme is the Creative Skills Corner, where children can participate in daily 30-minute workshops. These sessions encourage imagination and self-expression through arts and crafts, bead and bracelet making, and plant potting workshops, helping children learn through play while taking home their creations.

The camp also places a strong emphasis on physical and mental health. Daily 45-minute wellbeing and movement sessions, hosted by wellness partners Generation Yogis, introduce children to mindfulness, breathwork and emotional awareness. The interactive sessions promote healthy habits and positive lifestyles, offering practical tools children can continue using beyond the summer.

For those who enjoy building and problem-solving, the Borrow Brick Build area offers a dedicated creative space featuring a large range of official Lego sets. With hands-on support from Lego enthusiasts, children can enhance their coordination and motor skills.

Special days, such as ‘Dino Discovery Day’ and ‘Under The Sea Discovery Day’, further enrich the experience, alongside fun educational games and treasure hunts that make learning enjoyable throughout the summer.

Parents interested in enrolling their children can visit the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Al Jaddaf between 3pm and 8pm. The programme operates on a two-week schedule, subject to final vendor and material availability.