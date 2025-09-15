Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

Some UAE organisations are covering the full educational costs of employees’ children, without placing any limit on the number of kids.

This comes at a time when a growing number of companies in the country are rolling out family-focused initiatives that go beyond the usual workplace perks, aiming to ease the challenges of balancing professional and personal responsibilities.

Firms are redesigning their policies — from flexible schedules and remote work opportunities to childcare support such as crèche facilities and extended maternity leave — to ensure employees and their families feel supported and valued.

Education as a promise, not a perk

Raji Daou, CEO of DMDC, said, "For every employee with children living abroad, we fully cover their educational expenses, with no limit on the number of children supported. We fund the full overseas education of the children of our blue-collar employees. And this isn’t a strategic move, it’s a promise that we made them from day one. These workers are the backbone of our operations. Their children deserve the same opportunities as anyone else’s. By investing in their futures, we’re sending a message that every role matters and every family counts."

The official at the property builder added that such efforts also respond to wider needs across the country.

“The UAE is home to over 2.2 million blue-collar workers, many of whom face systemic barriers to education and advancement. Programmes like Smart Labour and Dubai Holding’s Life Goals initiative are making strides by offering digital literacy and financial education. But there’s room for more. Businesses have the resources, and the responsibility, to step in where traditional systems fall short.”

Building parent-friendly workplaces

Many employers are also working to earn the Parent-friendly Label™ (PFL), a UAE-wide voluntary workplace award that recognises organisations committed to creating policies and cultures that support families with children aged 0-8.

From a leadership perspective, these policies are seen as a long-term investment. They foster loyalty, improve retention, and make it easier to attract top talent.

Bader Al Hammadi, Chief Corporate Services Officer, TAQA Transmission, said, “From flexible working arrangements to parental support, inclusive family events, open communication forums as well as dedicated facilities for parents, these actions are intentionally connected. They are grounded in trust and understanding, and together they continue to build a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered to thrive. We recognise that the future of work prioritizes flexibility, empathy, and support for families.”

For employees, the impact is deeply personal. As a working mother, the flexibility provided to Imane Islam — VP Legal, at TAQA Transmission has been invaluable. “The option to adjust my hours for important family moments or work remotely when needed allows me to balance my personal and professional life without guilt. This policy doesn’t just support parents, it reflects a broader commitment to inclusivity, understanding that everyone’s situation is unique and deserving of respect.”

Maryam Al Mehrzi, Performance Management Analyst at TAQA Transmission, agreed, saying the environment creates a sense of belonging. “The culture is motivating for parents, making me feel as though I am coming to a second home to work — a place where I am consistently surrounded by care, encouragement, and a deep sense of belonging.”

Formalising flexible work

Since 2016, The Developing Child Centre (TDCC) has embraced flexible practices, and in 2023, it formalised them as part of its journey toward earning the Parent-Friendly Label.

Donna Cara, Head of HR and Administrative Operations at TDCC, highlighted the policy.

“At The Developing Child Centre (TDCC), one standout initiative is our Flexible Work Arrangement Policy, which offers employees options such as remote work, part-time schedules, flexible working hours, and flexible leave arrangements. Designed by the HR team, this policy acknowledges the diverse needs of parents, whether caring for newborns, supporting school-aged children, or balancing wider caregiving responsibilities. By giving employees autonomy in structuring their workday, TDCC enables parents to remain fully engaged in their professional roles while nurturing their families. This practice not only supports parents but also reinforces our organisational culture of trust and inclusion.”

Managers at TDCC have noted that productivity has remained strong, with staff showing greater focus and commitment under the flexible system.

Raising the bar on maternity support

In real estate, Sobha Realty has also championed a family-friendly workplace reform.

Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said, “As the first developer in the UAE to introduce 120 days of maternity leave, Sobha Realty has set a new benchmark for the industry. This decision was motivated by our commitment to nurturing a workplace where employees feel supported during the pivotal moments of their lives. We recognise the profound impact and demand that come with parenthood, and, by significantly extending our maternity policy, we affirm our belief that the families of our employees are as integral to our success as the projects we deliver.”

The company has also partnered with crèches and nurseries to support working parents, while expanding holistic wellness programmes.

“Our commitment to holistic wellbeing spans every stage of life. We offer a wide array of wellness initiatives, including preventive vaccinations, yoga and fitness sessions, mental wellbeing programs, nutrition webinars, and healthy meal options. Employees also have access to Ayurvedic consultations and onsite healthcare specialists, ensuring proactive, convenient care that removes barriers of time and travel,” added Menon.