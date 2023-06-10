Free parking at UAE airport: Full list of charges in airports across country

The floating object features the winking emoji with a protruding tongue
Need to drive to the airport? While we usually take a taxi to the airport when flying out of the country, there are times that driving yourself to the airport is more convenient, especially if it’s hard to find a cab or you will be away for only a couple of days.
Yes, you can leave your car at the airport for an extended period as all airports across the UAE offer long-term parking options.
Here’s all you need to know about various parking fees at the airports. This will also guide you on how much you need to pay the next time you bring your car to pick a family or friend from the airport. Learn also which airport offers free – zero dirham charge – parking.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has three terminals – DXB T1, DXB T2, and DXB T3 – have different parking charges.
Terminal 1
The whole day or a 24-hour parking in the car park A (premium area) which is a 2-3 minute walk to the terminal, is priced at Dh125 and, Dh100 is charged for every additional day. You can also park your car in car park B (Economy area; 7-8 minutes walk to the terminal) for Dh85 for 24 hours with an additional charge of Dh75 for every extra day.
Note that starting from June 8 this year, only public transport and authorised vehicles are given access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1. Cars coming to pick up passengers will be able to use either of the two car parks or the valet service.
|Duration
|Price at Car Park A - Premium(2-3 mins walk to terminal)
|Duration
|Price at Car Park B - Economy(7-9 mins walk to terminal)
|5 minutes
|Dh5
|1 hour
|Dh25
|15 minutes
|Dh15
|2 hours
|Dh30
|30 minutes
|Dh30
|3 hours
|Dh35
|2 hours
|Dh40
|4 hours
|Dh45
|3 hours
|Dh55
|24 hours
|Dh85
|4 hours
|Dh65
|Each additional day
|Dh75
|24 hours
|Dh125
|Each additional day
|Dh100
Terminal 2
|Duration
|Price at Car Park A - Premium(2-3 mins walk to terminal)
|Price at Car Park B - Economy(7-9 mins walk to terminal)
|1 hour
|Dh30
|Dh15
|2 hours
|Dh40
|Dh20
|3 hours
|Dh55
|Dh25
|4 hours
|Dh65
|Dh30
|24 hours
|Dh125
|Dh70
|Each additional day
|Dh100
|Dh50
Terminal 3
|Duration
|Price at all levels(2-3 mins walk to terminal)
|5 minutes
|Dh5
|15 minutes
|Dh15
|30 minutes
|Dh30
|2 hours
|Dh40
|3 hours
|Dh55
|4 hours
|Dh65
|24 hours
|Dh125
|Each additional day
|Dh100
Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), is the only major airport in the UAE that offers free parking in both Arrivals and Departures area.
Early this year, there were reports of continuing the earlier plan set out for the Dh120 billion expansion of DWC in phases. Dubai’s second international airport opened on June 27, 2010 for cargo operations, followed by passenger flights in October 2013, with a terminal capacity of 5-7 million passengers. Once completed, DWC will be the world’s largest global gateway with a capacity for more than 160 million passengers per year. It will also serve as a multi-modal logistics hub for 12 million tonnes of freight.
The charge for whole day parking at Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 is Dh240; while 24-hour at Terminal 2 and Garden Parking is Dh120. And, add the 5 per cent value-added tax.
|Duration
|T1 and T3
|T2 and Garden Parking
|30 minutes
|Dh10
|Dh5
|60 minutes
|Dh20
|Dh10
|Each additional hour
|Dh10
|Dh5
|24 hours
|Dh240
|Dh120
|Duration
|Short term parking (Arrival and Departure)
|1 hour
|Dh16
|2 hours
|Dh27
|3 hours
|Dh37
|4 hours
|Dh48
|Each additional hour
|Dh11
|Duration
|Long term parking
|24 hours
|Dh95
|Day 2 onwards or part thereof
|Dh95 per day
|Exceeding 30 days penalty (after 30 days parking fee plus penalty)
|Dh2,000
|Lost ticket charges
|Dh200 in addition to parking fee
Prices are VAT inclusive
ALSO READ:
The floating object features the winking emoji with a protruding tongue
The municipality has issued an advisory, providing details about the decision
Experts say one of the primary factors behind its popularity is the convenient connectivity when flying from the UAE
Both Mahzooz and Emirates Draw have observed an increase in the number of female participants in recent months
Mohammed Mustafa, a father of four, said he remembered how his wife delivered their babies and coached the Ugandan passenger on how to control her breathing to ease the pain from contractions
Upon the directives of The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) announced the construction of 1,000 prefabricated housing units worth Dh65 million
Ministry expresses its sincere sympathies to the government and people of the French Republic and to the families of the victims of the heinous crime
Crown Prince also directs government entities to form task forces to develop AI-driven applications