Free parking at UAE airport: Full list of charges in airports across country

Here's all you need to know about fees and duration of the parking at every airport

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Need to drive to the airport? While we usually take a taxi to the airport when flying out of the country, there are times that driving yourself to the airport is more convenient, especially if it’s hard to find a cab or you will be away for only a couple of days.

Yes, you can leave your car at the airport for an extended period as all airports across the UAE offer long-term parking options.

Here’s all you need to know about various parking fees at the airports. This will also guide you on how much you need to pay the next time you bring your car to pick a family or friend from the airport. Learn also which airport offers free – zero dirham charge – parking.

DXB parking charges

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has three terminals – DXB T1, DXB T2, and DXB T3 – have different parking charges.

Terminal 1

The whole day or a 24-hour parking in the car park A (premium area) which is a 2-3 minute walk to the terminal, is priced at Dh125 and, Dh100 is charged for every additional day. You can also park your car in car park B (Economy area; 7-8 minutes walk to the terminal) for Dh85 for 24 hours with an additional charge of Dh75 for every extra day.

Note that starting from June 8 this year, only public transport and authorised vehicles are given access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1. Cars coming to pick up passengers will be able to use either of the two car parks or the valet service.

Duration Price at Car Park A - Premium(2-3 mins walk to terminal) Duration Price at Car Park B - Economy(7-9 mins walk to terminal) 5 minutes Dh5 1 hour Dh25 15 minutes Dh15 2 hours Dh30 30 minutes Dh30 3 hours Dh35 2 hours Dh40 4 hours Dh45 3 hours Dh55 24 hours Dh85 4 hours Dh65 Each additional day Dh75 24 hours Dh125 Each additional day Dh100

Terminal 2

Duration Price at Car Park A - Premium(2-3 mins walk to terminal) Price at Car Park B - Economy(7-9 mins walk to terminal) 1 hour Dh30 Dh15 2 hours Dh40 Dh20 3 hours Dh55 Dh25 4 hours Dh65 Dh30 24 hours Dh125 Dh70 Each additional day Dh100 Dh50

Terminal 3

Duration Price at all levels(2-3 mins walk to terminal) 5 minutes Dh5 15 minutes Dh15 30 minutes Dh30 2 hours Dh40 3 hours Dh55 4 hours Dh65 24 hours Dh125 Each additional day Dh100

Free parking

Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), is the only major airport in the UAE that offers free parking in both Arrivals and Departures area.

Early this year, there were reports of continuing the earlier plan set out for the Dh120 billion expansion of DWC in phases. Dubai’s second international airport opened on June 27, 2010 for cargo operations, followed by passenger flights in October 2013, with a terminal capacity of 5-7 million passengers. Once completed, DWC will be the world’s largest global gateway with a capacity for more than 160 million passengers per year. It will also serve as a multi-modal logistics hub for 12 million tonnes of freight.

AUH parking charges

The charge for whole day parking at Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 is Dh240; while 24-hour at Terminal 2 and Garden Parking is Dh120. And, add the 5 per cent value-added tax.

Duration T1 and T3 T2 and Garden Parking 30 minutes Dh10 Dh5 60 minutes Dh20 Dh10 Each additional hour Dh10 Dh5 24 hours Dh240 Dh120

SHJ parking charges

Duration Short term parking (Arrival and Departure) 1 hour Dh16 2 hours Dh27 3 hours Dh37 4 hours Dh48 Each additional hour Dh11

Duration Long term parking 24 hours Dh95 Day 2 onwards or part thereof Dh95 per day Exceeding 30 days penalty (after 30 days parking fee plus penalty) Dh2,000 Lost ticket charges Dh200 in addition to parking fee

Prices are VAT inclusive

