No parking fees or toll charges in Abu Dhabi this Friday for Prophet's birthday

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that Mawaqif public parking and Darb toll gate fees will be free on Friday, September 5, in celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday. Normal charges will resume on Saturday, September 6.

The UAE declared Friday, September 5, as a public holiday for all government and private sector employees across the country on the occasion of the Prophet's (PBUH) birthday.

On regular days, Mawaqif parking operates under two categories:

Premium Parking (white and turquoise zones): Dh3 per hour, with a maximum stay of 4 hours. Paid hours are from 8am to midnight.

Standard Parking (black and turquoise zones): Dh2 per hour or Dh15 for the full day, with a maximum stay of 24 hours. Paid hours are also from 8am to midnight.

Parking is free on Sundays in the Capital and official public holidays, and People of Determination enjoy year-round parking exemptions.

On Friday drivers won't pay for the toll gates as well. Darb toll gates normally charge Dh4 per crossing during peak hours: 7am to 9am in the morning and 3pm to 7pm in the evening. Like parking, tolls are free on Sundays and public holidays.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that all public parking will be free of charge on Friday, 5 September 2025, on the occasion of Prophet’s Birthday, except for multi-level parking facilities and Al Khail Gate Parking (N.365). This applies to Parkin managed areas as well.