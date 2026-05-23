Free meals, late checkout: Eid Al Adha staycation deals in UAE from Dh199 per night

A survey by events platform Platinumlist found that 63 per cent of UAE residents are planning hotel staycations for Eid Al Adha, with 73 per cent intending to spend the long weekend in the country — either through domestic travel or staying in their city. Affordable pricing is the top factor influencing purchasing decisions, according to 69 per cent of respondents.

Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist, noted that people are increasingly cautious about buying decisions, balancing price with activity formats, which explains the trend toward last-minute bookings, adding that 84 per cent of the audience remains uncommitted and open to event and hospitality offerings.

According to a recent report by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), staycations remain a popular choice for residents seeking lower-cost alternatives to international travel. This year, hotels are responding with more than just simple room discounts. They are adding in complimentary beach access, waterpark entry, and flexible check-in and check-out perks.

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With the Eid Al Adha holidays just days away, residents scrambling to make plans are in luck as a wave of last-minute staycation offers has been launched across the UAE, with packages tailored for families, couples, and solo travellers looking for a short escape.

Here are some last-minute offers for residents to check out:

Budget-friendly stays in Dubai

Rove Hotels is offering budget-friendly stays starting from Dh199 per room, per night, available from May 25th to 31st. Guests booking a room-only stay will receive complimentary breakfast, while those booking a stay with breakfast will enjoy a complimentary upgrade to half board.

For those who want the best of both worlds — a stay in the city with a seaside escape — voco Bonnington Dubai in Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering rooms starting from Dh250 per night. Valid for stays between 20 May and 31 May, the package includes complimentary access to RIVA Beach Club, a complimentary room upgrade subject to availability, and flexible early check-in and late check-out

Groups spending Dh400 at RIVA Beach Club will also receive a Dh100 voucher for their next visit. Meanwhile, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a "book one room, get the second at 50 per cent off" deal, with rates starting from Dh300 per night and complimentary RIVA Beach Club access included

Family-friendly hotels across UAE

For families looking for an action-packed break, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has rolled out a UAE residents staycation offer available for stays between 25 May and 31 May. With prices starting from Dh550 per night the package includes daily breakfast, unlimited access to the resort’s waterpark and beachfront activities, entry to Camp Safari kids’ club, and a special Eid Parade. Children under six stay and dine for free, and guests receive up to 30 per cent savings on stays, dining, drinks, and spa treatments. Flexible early check-in or late check-out is also available subject to availability

At Yas Island, the popular Kids Go Free offer is back. Running until October 31, 2026, the package includes complimentary stays for kids sharing a room with their parents at participating hotels, free meals on the same meal plan, and unlimited access to Yas Island’s theme parks.

For families at JA Palm Tree Court, there is a curated selection of experiences including access to the Animal Discovery Zone, land or water activities such as tennis, padel, kayaking, or paddleboarding as well as dedicated family time across pools and beach areas.

Unique Eid experience

For a more unique Eid experience, Al Habtoor Polo Resort is offering an "Equestrian Eid Getaway" starting from Dh499 per room per night for stays until May 31. The package includes breakfast for two, early check-in at 11am and late check-out at 4pm, a complimentary room upgrade subject to availability, 20 per cent off dining and spa treatments, and a guided stable tour.

Yas Marina Circuit is offering a Trackside Eid Staycation combining high-adrenaline driving experiences with a complimentary overnight stay at the W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island. Guests who book selected DriveYAS experiences receive a one-night stay for two, including accommodation and breakfast at the iconic Formula 1‑overlooking hotel. Experiences start from just Dh950, with the Caterham Driving Experience allowing guests to drive on the track before unwinding at no extra cost.

Guests can a peaceful coastal escape surrounded by mangroves and the Arabian Gulf at the Al Zorah Beach Resort in Ajman — just 30 minutes from Dubai. They are offering a Seaside Staycation package featuring daily breakfast for two, 20 per cent savings on dining and spa, a complimentary Ocean View room upgrade and flexible timings.