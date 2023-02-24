Free hotel stays, student scholarships, new job portal: How UAE businesses stepped up to aid stranded Ukrainians

The Russia-Ukraine war began a year ago, leaving those from the Eastern European country stranded here

A year ago, when the Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine, those from the Eastern European country were left stranded in the UAE.

However, owing to the hospitable nature of residents in the country, UAE businesses stepped up to help tourists that couldn't go back to Ukraine.

Here are three ways how they lent a helping hand:

1. Free hotel stay

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah offered free hotel stays for stranded Ukrainian tourists who were unable to return home after Russia launched a military attack against the East European country.

In a statement issued to Khaleej Times, an official spokesperson of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said the authority "provided guests staying in Ras Al Khaimah with full board accommodation, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities.”

2. New portal for job offers to stranded Ukrainians

A new portal was launched for stranded Ukrainian nationals in the UAE where they could apply for jobs. Similarly, UAE employers could also post jobs to recruit Ukrainians who were stranded after the outbreak of the war.

Launched by The Adecco Group, the adeccojobsforukraine.com allowed employers in the UAE to list the jobs that are open only for Ukrainians. The jobs will appear on the platform only after they are validated by the global talent advisory and solutions company Adecco’s team.

The free-to-post platform was made to help Ukrainians stranded after the war, and did not charge the employers or the Ukrainian nationals to apply for the vacancies.

In addition, the platform also provided access to advice, online training modules for CV writing, job search and links to resources to help them find housing, as well as to government sites explaining local labour market regulations.

3. Scholarship programme for students

As many as 28 Indian students from Ukraine, who had to leave the country due to the crisis in the country, received scholarships at Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman.

Among the lot, 14 students were enrolled under the GMU-Ukraine Student Exchange Program, while nine enrolled for an exchange programme, and five qualified for the free seats in medicine.

The students, who were excited to be accepted in the university, said that they came to know about the GMU scholarship programme through a report in the Khaleej Times.

