Free ways to stay fit indoors in Dubai this summer

Staying fit it in Dubai doesn't always mean expensive gym memberships or stepping outdoors in the summer heat.

With temperatures soaring, the emirate has transformed some of its biggest indoor spaces into free fitness hubs, giving residents plenty of opportunities to walk, jog and work out in air-conditioned comfort.

From earning shopping rewards simply by walking through a mall to using a fully equipped gym at no cost, Dubai is ensuring you'll have no excuse to skip your workout this summer.

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Here are three ways you can keep moving without spending a dirham.

Walk, jog or run at Dubai Mallathon

One of Dubai's biggest community fitness initiatives has returned for a second edition, turning some of the city's most popular shopping malls into indoor walking and running tracks.

This year's Mallathon runs for three months — from June 15 to September 15, 2026 — across six malls in Dubai. You can choose among Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Festival City Mall, Deira City Centre and Dubai Hills Mall to participate.

The venues provide safe, air-conditioned environments that encourage walking, running and other physical activities throughout the summer months. Besides helping residents beat the heat, the initiative encourages people to make movement part of their daily routine in a comfortable indoor environment.

Free gym at Dubai Sports World

If walking isn't enough and you're looking for a proper workout, head to Dubai Sports World at Dubai World Trade Centre, where you can access a free gym and a 1km indoor walking and jogging track. It also features dozens of sports facilities across 282,000 square feet of air-conditioned space.

Equipped with cardio machines, resistance equipment and free weights, it allows residents to work out without paying membership fees.

Whether you're squeezing in an early morning workout, training after work or simply looking for an indoor place to get your steps in, the venue provides a welcome alternative to exercising outdoors.

Turn your steps into shopping rewards at Ibn Battuta Mall

Ibn Battuta Mall's new '12K Walk to Unlock' campaign adds a fun incentive to help you stay motivated.

Running until August 1, the initiative transforms Ibn Battuta Mall into an indoor walking track powered by the Fitze app. Visitors can simply download the app, join the Ibn Battuta challenge and begin walking through the mall's six themed courts: China, India, Persia, Egypt, Tunisia and Andalusia.

Participants can earn tiered rewards as they hit 6,000, 8,000 and 10,000 steps, redeemable across dining, retail and entertainment outlets.

The campaign turns a routine mall visit into a fitness challenge, making it an easy option for families, casual walkers and anyone trying to increase their daily activity.