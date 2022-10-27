Free fuel in UAE: Get chance to win one-year supply when you watch football match in Dubai

The match is set to be held on Saturday at Rashid Stadium

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 4:37 PM

Fuel retailer Emarat on Thursday announced a new initiative that will give residents a chance to win free fuel for a year.

In a social media post, Emarat said the chance to get this giveaway will be extended specifically to those who will be attending the Adnoc Pro League match between Shabab Al Ahli FC and defending champions Al Ain FC.

The match is set to be held on Saturday, October 29, at Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

Emarat is the official energy partner of the Shabab Al Ahli FC for the 2022-23 season of the tournament.

Terms and conditions would apply for the new initiative.

