Free fuel in UAE: Get chance to win one-year supply when you watch football match in Dubai

Egyptian President makes remarks while opening 50th anniversary celebrations of Egypt and UAE relations
Fuel retailer Emarat on Thursday announced a new initiative that will give residents a chance to win free fuel for a year.
In a social media post, Emarat said the chance to get this giveaway will be extended specifically to those who will be attending the Adnoc Pro League match between Shabab Al Ahli FC and defending champions Al Ain FC.
The match is set to be held on Saturday, October 29, at Rashid Stadium in Dubai.
Emarat is the official energy partner of the Shabab Al Ahli FC for the 2022-23 season of the tournament.
Terms and conditions would apply for the new initiative.
ALSO READ:
Egyptian President makes remarks while opening 50th anniversary celebrations of Egypt and UAE relations
Vice-President makes statement as major celebrations kick off in Cairo
Three-day event to include economic, cultural forum and a concert
Celebrations for the 'Egypt and UAE… One heart' event, organised by the UAE Government Media Office in Cairo, kicked off today
The SRTA to implement water diversions to protect the beaches in Khorfakkan from erosion
The statement comes after news of the US FDA's warning against certain personal care products started circulating on social media
There is a need for government strategies to confront such threats, he says
Doctors urge parents to watch out for early signs of illness — like a cold, cough, or a sore throat — and ensure that their children get medical attention early