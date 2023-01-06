Free breast cancer screening in UAE: Pink Caravan Ride to raise awareness on World Cancer Day

The campaign will run between February 4 and 10, across all emirates

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 2:58 PM

The Pink Caravan Ride, a breast cancer awareness initiative, will begin its annual ride around all seven emirates on February 4, 2023.

Coinciding with World Cancer Day, the Pink Caravan Ride’s inaugural day will raise awareness on the most prominent and preventable types of cancer, including breast, skin, colon, prostate and testicular cancer, in addition to childhood and cervical cancer.

Scheduled activities will also include free breast cancer medical screenings throughout the nationwide ride, including clinical, ultrasound, and mammograms for both women and men, aiding in dispelling the myth that men can’t get breast cancer.

To bolster support of the community, the Pink Caravan Ride has called on all those who live in the UAE to participate and rally their efforts, in line with the national commitment to raise awareness and combat the disease, to ensure the well-being of all individuals.

As the the ride is led by a procession of horses, equestrians interested in taking part in the pan-UAE awareness campaign, which will run between February 4 and 10, can register via https://www.focp.ae/rider-registration/.

ALSO READ: