Free breast cancer screening in UAE: Pink Caravan Ride to raise awareness on World Cancer Day

Burj Khalifa trip, yacht party, 'superhero' awards: UAE firms help delivery riders end 2022 in the best way
Companies are going extra mile to keep employees happy and recognise their exemplary performances
The Pink Caravan Ride, a breast cancer awareness initiative, will begin its annual ride around all seven emirates on February 4, 2023.
Coinciding with World Cancer Day, the Pink Caravan Ride’s inaugural day will raise awareness on the most prominent and preventable types of cancer, including breast, skin, colon, prostate and testicular cancer, in addition to childhood and cervical cancer.
Scheduled activities will also include free breast cancer medical screenings throughout the nationwide ride, including clinical, ultrasound, and mammograms for both women and men, aiding in dispelling the myth that men can’t get breast cancer.
To bolster support of the community, the Pink Caravan Ride has called on all those who live in the UAE to participate and rally their efforts, in line with the national commitment to raise awareness and combat the disease, to ensure the well-being of all individuals.
As the the ride is led by a procession of horses, equestrians interested in taking part in the pan-UAE awareness campaign, which will run between February 4 and 10, can register via https://www.focp.ae/rider-registration/.
ALSO READ:
Companies are going extra mile to keep employees happy and recognise their exemplary performances
Kidane is wanted for leading a criminal organisation that, over several years, kidnapped, mistreated and extorted East African migrants to smuggle them into Europe
Residents have to pay 5% import customs duty and 5% value-added tax (VAT)
Adafsa verifies that these products comply with the 'limits, ratios and controls' specified in the country's standards
Literary work of vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya to be presented by artists from Kerala Kalamandalam on stage
During the latest draw, 14 other lucky participants won the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh71,428 each
The gesture comes under a new initiative launched as part of celebrations for Gulf Inmate Week
Besides praises for the UAE Vice-President from various leaders, the clip showcased the city of Dubai and its achievements in all areas and fields