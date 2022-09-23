Free bread for all: Emirati businessman gifts Dubai initiative 10 smart machines

The freshly baked food will be distributed to needy residents at a number of approved locations in the city

By WAM Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 10:23 AM

The "Bread for All" initiative launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre For Endowment Consultancy, which is affiliated with Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, has received support from Emirati businessman, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor, who has provided a number of devices for the initiative.

Al Habtoor purchased 10 pre-programmed smart machines to prepare free bread for the needy and workers, to be distributed in collaboration with shopping centres at a number of approved locations in Dubai.

"Such initiatives consolidate the humanitarian position of the UAE and contribute to the solidarity of all [of] society's segments. I thank the organisers for this good idea, and urge everyone to participate.

We are fully prepared to support this initiative across all emirates," Al Habtoor commented.

Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, stated that philanthropy in the Emirates is a culture inherent in its citizens. He noted that the initiative reflects the vision of the country's wise leadership in promoting a culture of social solidarity, adding that the initiative has attracted the attention of the community and has been widely welcomed and disseminated.

Zainab Al Tamimi, Director of Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre For Endowment Consultancy, also appreciated the businessman's initiative.

These combined contributions will strengthen the centre's efforts to launch other innovative foundations, she explained, which in turn will raise the standard of living for individuals and the underprivileged, and contribute to social balance.

