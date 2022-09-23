Free bread for all: Emirati businessman gifts Dubai initiative 10 smart machines

A number of residents say they are able to save big on their EMIs for properties and investments back home
The "Bread for All" initiative launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre For Endowment Consultancy, which is affiliated with Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, has received support from Emirati businessman, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor, who has provided a number of devices for the initiative.
Al Habtoor purchased 10 pre-programmed smart machines to prepare free bread for the needy and workers, to be distributed in collaboration with shopping centres at a number of approved locations in Dubai.
"Such initiatives consolidate the humanitarian position of the UAE and contribute to the solidarity of all [of] society's segments. I thank the organisers for this good idea, and urge everyone to participate.
We are fully prepared to support this initiative across all emirates," Al Habtoor commented.
Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, stated that philanthropy in the Emirates is a culture inherent in its citizens. He noted that the initiative reflects the vision of the country's wise leadership in promoting a culture of social solidarity, adding that the initiative has attracted the attention of the community and has been widely welcomed and disseminated.
Zainab Al Tamimi, Director of Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre For Endowment Consultancy, also appreciated the businessman's initiative.
These combined contributions will strengthen the centre's efforts to launch other innovative foundations, she explained, which in turn will raise the standard of living for individuals and the underprivileged, and contribute to social balance.
ALSO READ:
A number of residents say they are able to save big on their EMIs for properties and investments back home
Residents captured video of the moving space element and posted it online
Suspect arrested in possession of 170kg of hashish, 46kg of c
Total monthly EMIs unlikely to rise by too much, says expert
The country's electric vehicle market is estimated to grow at a rate of 30 per cent between 2022 and 2028
Operation Lionfish V was facilitated by pre-operational and capacity-building meetings in Abu Dhabi
The budget carrier will now operate daily flights from Mumbai to Ras Al Khaimah
In response to the huge demand for reservations, individuals over 18 — with a valid Emirates ID — can buy only four VIP packs