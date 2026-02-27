Ramadan 2026: Free access to 3 festivals, cultural events in Dubai, Sharjah

UAE residents and visitors can soak in the spiritual and cultural vibes of the holy month of Ramadan 2026 with a host of free-to-attend events across the country.

From a Ramadan festival at the iconic Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai to the inaugural cultural celebrations at the historic Al Dhaid Fort in Sharjah, there are plenty of options for families to enjoy without spending a dirham:

Ramadan Nights by the Creek

In Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is hosting “Ramadan Nights by the Creek” from March 2 until March 7. Held as part of the “Season of Togetherness” launched by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the free-to-enter event celebrates family bonding with a blend of culture, food, and tradition.

Visitors can explore a bustling Ramadan Market featuring over 30 local brands and a dedicated Food Street with live Emirati cooking. The waterfront setting provides a perfect backdrop for poetry evenings and live oud performances, while cultural discussions and creative workshops—from making your own misbaha to cup painting—offering engaging experiences for all ages.

Al Dhaid Fort

Meanwhile, Sharjah is celebrating the holy month with the first-ever “Al Dhaid Ramadan Festival.” Running from February 26 until March 11 at the historic Al Dhaid Fort, the event aims to celebrate the emirate’s rich cultural heritage.

Organized by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the festival features a packed program of heritage activities, entertainment shows, and competitions for children.

It also includes a market to support local farmers and entrepreneurs. The festival is open daily from 9pm to midnight, with food and beverage stalls remaining open until 2:30am, offering a unique cultural experience for residents and visitors in the central region.

The Heart of Sharjah

Also in Sharjah, the emirate’s Sharjah Institute for Heritage has launched its annual “Sharjah Heritage Nights” at Al Sur Square in the heart of the city. Running from February 26 to March 23, the event is one of the longest-running free cultural programs of the holy month, drawing residents, visitors, and tourists into a living celebration of Emirati identity.

The program is rich and varied, combining folk arts, heritage performances, and Ramadan cafés alongside handicraft and book stalls. Families can enjoy a puppet theatre, a family games zone, and a traditional Ramadan drummer, while a dedicated Ramadan kitchen and the popular “Storyteller’s Tales” corner add to the festive atmosphere.

Cultural workshops and talks exploring themes such as Ramadan in Emirati collective memory and Zayed Humanitarian Day are also on offer, adding a meaningful educational dimension to the experience.