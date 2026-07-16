Fraud rises in UAE during summer: Holidaymakers lured with fake offers, AI scams

As the summer heat drives UAE residents to seek holiday escapes and staycations, cybercriminals are turning up the heat on digital fraud. From fake chalet rentals and unbelievable travel deals to sophisticated AI-driven impersonations, authorities are issuing urgent warnings to the public to stay vigilant.

According to the UAE Cyber Security Council, more than 75 per cent of cyber breaches in the country originate from phishing emails and fraudulent messages, with attackers deploying an estimated 3.4 billion phishing messages globally every day.

The Council has further warned that AI-driven phishing now accounts for more than 90 per cent of digital breaches, as scammers craft messages that appear almost perfectly authentic, eliminating traditional warning signs.

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The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) and BioCatch report that more than 40,000 UAE residents fell victim to scams last year, combining for millions of dollars in losses, with the average victim losing over $2,100.

The summer spike: Why now?

Alina Timofeeva, an AI Expert and Managing Partner at Tamayouz Business Solutions who advises clients like HSBC and JP Morgan, explains that the surge in summer fraud is deeply tied to human behavior.

“During the summer, the risk increases because people travel more, shop online more frequently, book holidays, renew documents, and generally operate in a more relaxed and distracted state of mind,” Timofeeva told Khaleej Times.

She added, “Fraudsters exploit these predictable behaviors. The real target isn’t the technology, it’s human trust. They exploit urgency, familiarity, and our natural tendency to believe what looks legitimate on a screen or sounds authentic over the phone.”

The scale of the problem is staggering. Cybercrime is now estimated to cost the global economy around $10.5 trillion annually.If cybercrime were a country, it would rank as the world's third-largest economy after the United States and China.

“What we're seeing today isn’t necessarily a new type of fraud; it is a new scale of fraud,” Timofeeva said. “Artificial intelligence has dramatically lowered the barrier for criminals. They can now generate highly convincing emails, fake websites, clone voices, create deepfake videos, and impersonate trusted organizations in minutes and at very little cost.”

Common summer scams

UAE authorities, including the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police, and Abu Dhabi Police, have taken to social media to warn residents about specific threats circulating this summer.

1. Fake chalet and holiday home rentals

Dubai Police recently highlighted a case where a family breadwinner lost Dh8,000 to a fake chalet rental scam.The victim saw an attractive advertisement on social media for a chalet in Dubai.

After contacting the advertiser, he was asked to pay a booking deposit and a “refundable” insurance fee. Once the Dh8,000 was transferred, the fraudster vanished, turning off their phone. Abu Dhabi Police have issued similar warnings regarding fake farmhouse and chalet offers.

2. Fraudulent vehicle insurance offers

The Ministry of Interior has warned motorists against fake accounts impersonating vehicle insurance companies. These cybercriminals offer unrealistically low prices for car insurance to lure victims into transferring money in advance. Dubai Police echoed this warning, noting that fraudsters are exploiting digital platforms with deceptive promotions.

3. Untrusted apps and OTP theft

Both Dubai Police and Abu Dhabi Police have stressed the dangers of downloading untrusted applications and sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

Abu Dhabi Police explicitly warned: “Stay alert… Do not share your one-time password (OTP) with anyone over the phone; your security starts with keeping your verification code confidential”.Scammers often impersonate officials or bank representatives to trick victims into downloading remote access apps, allowing them to drain accounts.

How to Protect Yourself

While AI has made scams more sophisticated, Timofeeva emphasizes that technology cannot fake the human connection through a real, verified channel. She offers the following key safety tips:

1. Verify independently: Don’t trust a voice or video alone. Agree on a family “safe word” for emergencies and insist on callback verification before transferring money. Always reach people back through a number or app you already trust.

2. Keep your phone and cards separate: If a criminal steals your phone and card together, they can register your card on a banking app on their own device. The OTP will flash on your locked screen, or they can move your SIM to another phone, allowing them to drain your account.

3. Guard your WhatsApp code: If a “friend” asks you to forward a six-digit code, it is a scammer trying to hijack your account. Never share it, and turn on two-step verification.

4. Never share codes or credentials: OTPs, UAE Pass approval codes, PINs, card CVVs, and passwords should never be shared. No genuine bank or authority asks for them by call, SMS, or WhatsApp.

5. Use only licensed, official channels: Book through licensed operators and reconfirm directly. Verify insurers on the Central Bank register, companies on the National Economic Register, and visas via GDRFA or ICP.

“Above all, pause before acting, as fraudsters rely on urgency,” Timofeeva advised. “If you think you have already been targeted, the first objective is to stop the loss from spreading.”

Dubai Police also urged residents to report suspected fraud attempts immediately through the eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency assistance.