Fourteen dead, 30 injured in Fujairah accident involving 18 vehicles, 5 trucks

Fourteen people have died in an accident involving 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.

Thirty others have been injured as a result of the accident.

The authority said that relevant authorities are continuing to take necessary measures in the aftermath of the accident, including providing medical care to the injured, and monitoring the situation.

Earlier this morning, Fujairah Police said that a serious traffic accident had taken place on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, at the emirate's border. The midnight crash resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries, the police said.

The Ministry of Interior has expressed its "deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased", while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

In a repeated reminder, the authority has urged members of the public to obtain information from official sources and avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.