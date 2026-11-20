Four winners from Iraq, India, and the Philippines, received a Dh25,000 cash prize each in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw of November.

For Jade Punzalan, a little encouragement from her father turned into an unexpected win. The 25-year-old marketing professional from the Philippines first discovered Big Ticket through her dad, who had been purchasing tickets for several years before asking her to purchase them with him. This time, a ticket purchased together with her father and uncle brought the family a reason to celebrate.

Having lived in Dubai for the past four years with her family, Jade said, when she received the winning call: “My dad has been participating in Big Ticket for a couple of years now, and he's the one who got me involved. I was so happy when I found out we'd won, especially because we bought the ticket together as a family!” she shared.

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With Christmas just around the corner, the timing couldn't have been better. Jade plans to split the prize with her father and uncle, putting her share towards Christmas gifts and a little extra festive spending. “It's such a nice surprise ahead of Christmas! I'll be using my share to buy gifts for my family and enjoy the celebrations. We've already purchased our next ticket for the Dream Car draw, so hopefully there's more good news to come!” she added.

Rand Fattah, an Iraqi expat residing in the UAE, expressed her happiness at receiving the exciting news of the win.

For Sousairaj Beskirajan, winning with Big Ticket wasn't entirely unexpected. The 55-year-old business owner from Chennai, India, had a strong feeling that his time would come, believing that his hard work, sincerity, and determination would eventually bring him good fortune.

Having lived in Dubai for the past 30 years with his family, Sousairaj has been purchasing Big Ticket entries on and off for the last four years, always participating on his own. His latest entry marked his first-ever win, confirming what he describes as a gut instinct. “I always had a feeling that I would win one day. I've worked hard and stayed sincere in everything I do, so I believed something good would come my way. Now that I've won, I'm confident the grand prize will be next!” he shared.

Beyond the excitement of winning, Sousairaj already has a meaningful purpose in mind for his cash prize. He hopes to use his winnings to support people in need, contribute towards charitable initiatives and provide free meals through churches. “I want to use this money to help those who need it most. My message to everyone is to believe in what you want to achieve and keep working towards it. If you have the will and determination, anything is possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, a midweek phone call turned into an unexpected surprise for Ardra Kizhakke Chethil, a 27-year-old building administrator from Kerala, India, who initially struggled to believe she had won with Big Ticket. “I wasn't expecting a winning call in the middle of the week, so I genuinely thought the team was joking with me! I kept agreeing with everything they said, and it was only after checking the Big Ticket website that I realized I had actually won,” she shared.

Having moved to Sharjah a year ago with her husband, Ardra was introduced to Big Ticket through his friends, who have been participating regularly for several years. She recently joined her husband and his friends in purchasing a ticket as part of a group of 10, marking the first time a ticket had been registered under her name. With a randomly selected ticket number, the group finally secured their first win after years of participation.

For Ardra, the excitement of winning was made even more special by the opportunity to celebrate alongside her husband and friends. “Everyone in our group is so happy because they've been participating for such a long time, and this is their first time winning. It's been a wonderful experience for all of us,” she added. The group plans to split the prize equally, and while Ardra has yet to decide how to spend her share, they have already purchased their next tickets.