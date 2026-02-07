Four players win Dh100,000 in latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw

The updated format offers a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and three Dh100,000 Lucky Chance prizes each week

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Feb 2026, 8:54 PM
  • Share:

The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260207, with four players winning Dh100,000 each.

Three winners were selected under the Lucky Chance segment, while one player secured the same prize after matching five days numbers and the month number.The winning numbers for the draw were:

Recommended For You

Soon, AI engineer at Dewa to help reduce operational costs, enhance reliability

Soon, AI engineer at Dewa to help reduce operational costs, enhance reliability

Morocco evacuates 143,000 people in northwest as flood precaution

Morocco evacuates 143,000 people in northwest as flood precaution

Moon Baz on social media age ban policy debate

Moon Baz on social media age ban policy debate

UAE to combine traditional Emirati medicine with healthcare, says health minister

UAE to combine traditional Emirati medicine with healthcare, says health minister

The post that confirmed Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan's roles in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'

The post that confirmed Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan's roles in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'

 

Lucky Days: 11, 4, 23, 22, 8 and 27

Lucky Month: 7

Lucky Chance winners 

As part of the weekly format, three players won Dh100,000 each in the Lucky Chance segment.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

DL8889790

AU1946389

AN1288219 

Lucky Day draws are now held every Saturday following changes introduced earlier this year. The updated format offers a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and three Dh100,000 Lucky Chance prizes each week.

ALSO READ