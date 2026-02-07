Four players win Dh100,000 in latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw

The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260207, with four players winning Dh100,000 each.

Three winners were selected under the Lucky Chance segment, while one player secured the same prize after matching five days numbers and the month number.The winning numbers for the draw were:

Lucky Days: 11, 4, 23, 22, 8 and 27

Lucky Month: 7

Lucky Chance winners

As part of the weekly format, three players won Dh100,000 each in the Lucky Chance segment.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

DL8889790

AU1946389

AN1288219

Lucky Day draws are now held every Saturday following changes introduced earlier this year. The updated format offers a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and three Dh100,000 Lucky Chance prizes each week.