Four new judges sworn in at Dubai Courts

Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss
Four judges of the Judicial Inspection Department were sworn in on Tuesday before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.
The ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.
Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly-appointed judges success in their new roles and urged them to work to maintain the fairness and efficiency of the emirate’s judicial system and ensure the smooth running of Dubai Courts and Public Prosecution, in order to uphold the rule of law and safeguard human rights and dignity.
The judges who took the oath included Judge Mohammed Mubarak Obaid Al Sabousi, Director of Judicial Inspection Department, and judicial inspectors Dr. Jamal Kassab Muflih Al Rahmna, Ayoub Salem Falah Al-Sawaeer, and Adel Adel Abdulfadhil Emran.
The ceremony was also attended by other officials and dginitaries.
