Big Ticket has announced the winners of its third weekly e-draw for the month of November, with each winner receiving Dh25,000 each.

The four winners — all from India — include two brothers who bought a winning ticket together.

Aravindan K, an Indian expat from the state of Tamil Nadu, usually buys a ticket with his friends but chose to do so with his brother this time. The 35-year-old engineer, who resides in Abu Dhabi, said he chose the ticket number based on South Indian astrology.

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Aravindan had also been looking for ways to financially support his mother's medical care. “I was really excited when I received the call and felt incredibly fortunate. My family needed this financial support, particularly for my mother's medical expenses, so the win has come at a very important time for us,” he shared. He plans to split his winnings with his brother.

Makarand Nivrutti Patil, an Indian expat residing in Sharjah, was elated to learn that the ticket he had purchased online helped him bag the prize. He had participated in Big Ticket ocassionally over the past three years.

Sharafudheen Kasim, an Indian expat based in the UAE, too, purchased an online ticket that bagged him a cash prize of Dh25,000.

Meanwhile, Preethy Anto Antony Anthikkat Vakko who works as a quality control inspector and resides in Abu Dhabi, was overwhelmed with emotion as she learned that her ticket, purchased in store, had secured her a cash prize.

The moment she received the winning call from Bouchra was filled with laughter, disbelief and tears of joy for the Indian expat.

Preethy revealed during the call that she had been purchasing Big Ticket entries with a group of friends for quite some time. She looks forward to sharing the cash prize with her friends, making the win a special occasion for the entire group.

A Dh25 million Grand Prize is leading the draw, with one lucky winner set to be announced during Big Ticket’s live draw on December 3.

Five consolation prize winners will each take home Dh100,000 during the same draw, giving even more people a reason to look forward to December 3.

One weekly e-draw remains, with four winners each receiving Dh25,000. Customers can tune in to the e-draws live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and Big Ticket website at 7.30pm.