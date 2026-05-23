Four days of free parking in Ajman for Eid Al Adha; parks open until midnight

Motorists in Ajman will enjoy free public parking while parks and recreational destinations across the emirate will remain open until midnight during the Eid Al Adha holidays, as Ajman Municipality and Planning Department rolled out an extensive holiday service plan aimed at easing movement and enhancing family leisure experiences.

The municipality announced that parking spaces subject to fees would be exempt from charges from Tuesday, May 26, until Friday, May 29, with paid parking services resuming on Saturday, May 30.

Authorities urged motorists to continue adhering to parking regulations and avoid parking in prohibited areas despite the temporary fee exemption.

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Public parks and recreational facilities across the emirate will also welcome visitors daily during the Eid break from 11am until 12am, amid expectations of increased footfall at family destinations, waterfronts and shopping areas during the holiday.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said the municipality had completed integrated preparations to ensure residents and visitors enjoy uninterrupted services and a smooth holiday experience.

“We are committed to providing the highest levels of municipal and recreational services during Eid Al Adha through integrated operational plans and field readiness that support community wellbeing and enhance quality of life in the emirate,” Al Nuaimi said.

He added that municipality teams would continue working throughout the holiday to maintain public facilities, parks and essential services across Ajman.

The announcements form part of wider Eid preparations across Ajman, including intensified inspections, slaughterhouse readiness and expanded smart municipal services to serve residents during the festive period.