Former UAE FNC member Osama Ahmed Al Shaafar passes away

A former Federal National Council member, Osama Ahmed Al Shaafar, passed away on Wednesday, November 19, the FNC announced.

Al Shaafar was also serving as the president of the ACC , and Vice President of the UCI. He had also been the president of UAE Cycling from 2012-2020.

"With hearts faithful to God’s decree and destiny, the Federal National Council mourns the passing of Osama Ahmed Al Shaafar, former member of the Federal National Council, who has returned to his Lord," the FNC stated.

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, along with the Council members, extended their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased.

"We pray that Almighty God grant him vast mercy, place him in His spacious gardens, and bestow patience and solace upon his loved ones."