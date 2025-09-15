Former KT journalist Haroon Rashid passes away at 79

Haroon Rashid, former Khaleej Times joiurnalist, passed away on Monday morning in Dubai at the age of 79 after his battle with cancer.

He faced the illness with incredible strength and courage. He is survived by his widow, three sons and one daughter.

His funeral prayers were held on Monday evening at the Sonapur cemetery, Dubai.

His former colleagues described him as a complete gentleman. Hailing from Karachi, Rashid took his job at Gulf News and later joined Khaleej Times. He was a hardworking and dedicated journalist.

After leaving Khaleej Times, he had remained in touch with his ex-colleagues via telephone and WhatsApp, enquiring after their health and wellbeing.