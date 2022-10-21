Former Khaleej Times staffer passes away

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 2:48 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 5:16 PM

A former Khaleej Times journalist passed away in Canada on Wednesday.

Matiur Rahman worked as a chief photographer for the newspaper. He was associated with Khaleej Times right from the beginning stages in early 1980s. Khaleej Times, the UAE’s first and leading English daily, was launched in 1978.

After his retirement, he lived briefly in Bangladesh before migrating to Canada. He died after a brief illness in Mississauga near Toronto.

Expressing shock at his demise, his colleagues remembered Rahman as a “gentle soul”, a “friendly person” with a “cheerful personality”.

“He was our chief photographer. Black and white photography was his passion and specialisation. Some of his photos still decorate the newsroom,” a senior editor said.

Rahman is survived by his wife and only son and two grandchildren.

