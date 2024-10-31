Thu, Oct 31, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Former Dubai Duty Free chief Colm McLoughlin passes away at 81

He retired in May this year as the executive vice chairman and CEO of DDF after 55 years in the travel retail industry

Published: Thu 31 Oct 2024, 3:33 PM

Updated: Thu 31 Oct 2024, 3:50 PM

KT File Photo: Neeraj Murali

Colm McLoughlin, who spearheaded the launch of Dubai Duty Free (DDF), passed away on Wednesday in the UK. The DDF confirmed the news to Khaleej Times on Thursday. He was 81.

McLoughlin was a member of the original consultancy team from Aer Rianta, the Irish Airport Authority, which was contracted by the Dubai Government to launch the new duty free operation in 1983.

He retired in May this year as the executive vice chairman and CEO of DDF after 55 years in the travel retail industry.

