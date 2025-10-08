UAE: Former British Pro-Consul dies at 94; residents recall 'pillar of community'

A respected expatriate who served as Pro-Consul for the Trucial States before the formation of the UAE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning at his daughter’s home in Ajman. He was 94.

PP Abdullah Kunhi, was laid to rest after Maghrib prayers at the Qusais Graveyard in Dubai. He is survived by four sons — Yasser, Rayees, Afzal and Shabeer — and a daughter, Ayesha, all British citizens residing in the UAE.

Originally from Kannur in the Indian state of Kerala, Mr Kunhi’s distinguished career stretched across more than five decades of service with the British Government, beginning in Singapore in the 1950s and later in the UAE with the Political Agency in Dubai and the British Embassy. His role as Pro-Consul before 1971 remains a reminder of his dedication during a pivotal era in Gulf history.

His eldest son, Yasser Kunhi, recalled his father’s humility and devotion to duty. “He touched so many lives through his kindness and counsel,” he said, adding that one of his father’s fondest memories was meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the British Embassy in Dubai in the late 1970s. The family also remembers greeting King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, during an official visit to Dubai in the 1980s.

Dr Riyas Jamaluddin, a restorative dentist in Sharjah, described Mr Kunhi’s passing as “a big loss”. “He was not only a close and trusted friend of my father, Haji N. Jamaluddin, founder of Crescent English High School, but also a pillar of the community,” he said. “He will always be remembered for offering free legal advice and guidance to countless expatriates who sought his help.”