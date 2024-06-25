Food trucks, free gym: What you can expect at Dubai Sports World this year

KT Photos: Shihab

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 7:30 PM

Offering a free gym, several activities, food trucks and a play area for children, this year’s Dubai Sports World (DSW) is bigger than ever before.

This year, all the favourite sports – including volleyball, tennis, cricket, padel, pickleball and table tennis – are back at DSW.

Spread over 30,000 square feet, the 14th edition offers 10 sporting activities across 40 courts, making it the region’s largest indoor sports destination.

Additionally, several free activities are being hosted for residents over the summer. Here is a sneak peak of what you can expect from DSW:

Basketball

The basketball court has been upgraded to a professional one. Ex-NBA player Dale Ellis and Indian actor Rannvijay Singha dribbled across the court as they played a friendly match at the destination on Tuesday.

Saeed Hareb – Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Mahir Julfar, Dale Ellis and Rannvijay Singha during the opening of DSW

Teqball

The sport is played on a curved table with a ball, the kind typically used in football. Teqball is one of the newest additions to DSW. Players can hit the ball with any part of their body except their arms and hands and is usually played in a best-of-three set.

Gym

The CrossFit gym with state-of-the-art equipment will be completely free for visitors. Open from 8am to 12pm, it will give residents an option to work on their fitness during the summer.

Cricket

This year, there are several pitches for cricket lovers to choose from. Two of them are equipped with bowling machines, which will deliver all kinds of balls including spin and fastball, so that players can practice their shots.

Play Area

With inflatable castles, a rock climbing area and lots of other fun activities, the kids zone is bigger than last year. Parents can drop their children off at the Kids World corner as they enjoy their sport or workout.