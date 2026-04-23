Over 13 tonnes of spoiled food items seized, destroyed in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid

More than 13 tonnes of spoiled food items were confiscated and destroyed on Thursday, April 23, after authorities raided an unlicensed warehouse in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid area.

The Public Health Department at the Al Dhaid City Municipality, represented by the Food Control Section, uncovered the illegal operation during a field inspection in the city’s industrial area.

Inspectors found large quantities of foodstuff stored in a facility that lacked the necessary licenses and failed to meet approved health and safety requirements.

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In total, 13 tonnes and 170 kilograms of damaged food products were seized and subsequently destroyed to ensure public safety.

The municipality regularly conducts inspection campaigns to monitor food establishments and warehouses, ensuring strict compliance with health regulations and safeguarding consumers from potential health risks.