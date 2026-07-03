UAE authority foils sophisticated cyberattacks on entities in financial sector

The UAE Government's Cyber Security Council has successfully thwarted sophisticated cyberattacks targeting a number of entities operating in the financial sector, the matter which helped in containing their impact while ensuring the continuity of financial services and the stability of the digital ecosystem in the country.

The council provided some details on the foiled attacks, saying that they included attempts to target digital systems and critical technology infrastructure, conduct advanced phishing campaigns, exploit security vulnerabilities, and deploy malware. The attackers also used artificial intelligence to develop more sophisticated attack methods and increase their complexity.

All entities in the country are urged to comply with national cybersecurity regulations and policies, strengthen preventive security measures, regularly update their systems, and promptly report any suspicious cyber indicators or activities through the official reporting channels.

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The UAE Cyber Security Council reassured the public that the country possesses robust cybersecurity capabilities that enable it to respond effectively to evolving threats. It emphasised that the national cybersecurity system continues to implement proactive measures, including continuous monitoring, cyber threat intelligence sharing, enhanced readiness, and strengthened early detection and rapid response capabilities.

Targeted market

The UAE’s fast-paced digital transformation is making it one of the region’s most targeted markets for cyberattacks, as organisations grapple with rising volumes of threats and increasingly complex data environments.

According to the UAE Cyber Security Council, the country faces more than 800,000 cyberattack attempts daily — a figure that continues to rise. From an industry perspective, the real number could be even higher. “If anything, the true volume is higher still… a figure that keeps climbing by the day,” said Yahya Kassab, Senior Director and GM for KSA and the Gulf at Commvault.

The scale of attacks reflects the UAE’s position as a digital frontrunner. Kassab said advanced economies tend to attract more threats, adding: “The countries that are most advanced in their digital transformation tend to attract the most attacks… and the UAE sits firmly in that category.”

As cyber risks intensify, the focus in the UAE is increasingly shifting towards preparedness and rapid recovery — a trend likely to define the country’s cybersecurity strategy as digital ambitions accelerate.

(With inputs from WAM)