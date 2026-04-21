Foiled plot in UAE: Sheikh Abdullah says nation will continue to fight terrorism

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UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's firm and unwavering approach in confronting terrorism and extremism in all forms and manifestations, one day after the the country's State Security announced dismantling a terrorist organisation and arresting its members for an alleged plot to damage national unity and destabilise the Emirates.

During a phone call he received from Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE will continue to be a global model of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural diversity.

The country will remain a homeland of human fraternity, bringing together more than 200 nationalities living in safety and harmony, within a framework that advances peace, openness, and the protection of human dignity, he further underscored.

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The Kuwaiti minister, conveyed his condemnation of the terrorist plot that aimed at undermining UAE's national unity and stability.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has shared his views over the news of thwarting the scheme, saying that the UAE will continue to overcome challenges with confidence, demonstrating its merit in every test.

In times of challenges, the strength of nations is tested—and the UAE proves every day that it is a strong state, grounded in its leadership, values, and institutions: resolute in the face of aggression, firm in confronting plots that threaten security, and efficient and fair in managing society and the economy with excellence Dr Anwar Gargash

Botched plot

Unveiling details of the thwarted plot, the UAE authorities disclosed the identities of 27 individuals and released their photographs.

In an official statement, authorities said the group members were involved in covert activities, including plans to carry out coordinated terrorist and sabotage operations within the UAE. Investigations also revealed alleged links between the organisation and Iran's Wilayat al-Faqih doctrine. Popularised by Ayatollah Khomeini, Wilayat al-Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist) is a key Shi'a political doctrine. It forms the basis of Iran's constitution, establishing a "Supreme Leader" to manage state affairs and protect Islamic law.

Authorities reported that surveillance and further investigations showed the suspects held clandestine meetings inside and outside the country with people linked to terrorist or suspicious groups. They are also accused of adopting extremist ideologies that threaten the UAE’s internal security, spreading false information among young Emiratis, recruiting them for foreign interests, and encouraging dissent against the country’s policies.

Following the news of dismantling the terror group, several nations and world bodies expressed their condemnation and denuncation of plots that undermine UAE stability, praising the nation's vigilance.