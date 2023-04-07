Flying high: Dubai Airports wins two prestigious safety awards

They were granted in recognition of its commitment to health and safety excellence

by Wam Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 2:43 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 2:44 PM

Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), has been awarded two prestigious international safety awards.

The operator was granted a “Silver” Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, UK (RoSPA) award, and the International Safety Award 2023 with “merit” status by the British Safety Council.

The two honours were granted in recognition of Dubai Airport’s commitment to health and safety excellence, as well as the effectiveness and robustness of its Health and Safety management system in 2022.

Majed Al Joker, chief operating officer of Dubai Airports, said: "Providing our guests, employees, and stakeholders with a safe, secure, and efficient environment is our top priority. We are proud to have won these two prestigious awards as they highlight the significance we attach to these objectives and our commitment to them. We will continue to strive for excellence in this area.”

The RoSPA Health & Safety award assesses each business’ occupational health and safety management system, and key criteria including the engagement of senior leadership, review of accident and ill health records for both employees and contractors, and the daily implementation of safety management systems and policies.

The RoSPA awards is the UK’s largest occupational health and safety awards programme. Now into its 67th year, the awards have almost 2,000 entries every year, covering nearly 50 countries and a reach of over seven million employees. The award will be officially presented at a ceremony in Dubai on May 4.

The award will be officially presented during a gala dinner ceremony, held in London, in May 2023.

The International Safety Awards features 12 categories that recognise an organisation’s commitment to excellent standards of health, safety, and wellbeing management.

ALSO READ: