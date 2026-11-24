Flydubai said on Tuesday that it is working closely with Israeli authorities to resume flights to Tel Aviv.

“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and look forward to resuming our flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv. Updates will be communicated on our official channels,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

On September 30, the Dubai-based carrier announced the suspension of all flights to and from Israel following an incident on flight FZ 1073.

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The flight was operating from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) when an altercation took place in the flight deck. On-duty flydubai crew members travelling on the flight secured the aircraft and diverted it to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority,” the spokesperson said. “This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident.”

According to AFP, Israel’s Transport Ministry said on Monday that it had approved the resumption of flydubai flights, subject to final confirmation.

"Minister (Miri) Regev approved the return of the airline flydubai, subject to the approval of the security authorities," the ministry said in a statement.

"This step constitutes a significant move in renewing air connectivity between Israel and the UAE."

The ministry said the decision followed a briefing in which a delegation presented to Transport Minister Regev the measures taken by the airline following the incident, AFP reported.