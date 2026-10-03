Flydubai reserves further comment as probe into FZ1073 ‘terrorist act’ continues

Speculation has intensified over the co-pilot accused of attempting a “terrorist act” aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, with international media and online reports circulating several theories about his background and possible motive.

None of those theories has been officially confirmed or denied; however, Flydubai says it will not comment further while the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

“We recognise that there are many questions at this stage; however, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation,” a flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

The airline said it was therefore “not in a position” to comment beyond its published statements while the official investigation remains under way.

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“We remain fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and are in close coordination with the relevant government authorities and regulators,” the spokesperson added.

On Saturday morning, UAE Attorney General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said that the co-pilot assaulted Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

A crash axe is a safety tool kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, such as breaking through doors or panels.

Further details about the motive or the circumstances that led to the altercation have not yet been officially disclosed.

Earlier, Dr Al Shamsi had ordered a special Public Prosecution investigation team to examine the incident, which occurred on September 30 as the flight travelled from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv.

Mid-air emergency

The altercation in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv, caused the aircraft to lose altitude rapidly.

Flightradar24 data showed that the aircraft dropped more than 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds before being stabilised. Flydubai earlier said off-duty crew travelling on the flight secured the aircraft.

Aviation experts said UAE and global airlines deploy additional pilots on long-haul flights of more than eight to 10 hours, or when pilots are being repositioned to a different city.

The flight was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

On October 1, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said a preliminary investigation found that the pilot had been assaulted by the co-pilot.

Meanwhile, Captain Machchhar, who has been widely praised for his actions during the emergency, continues to recover in the UAE.

On Saturday, Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited him in hospital.

Taking to social media, Sheikh Hamdan expressed appreciation for the pilot on behalf of the UAE leadership, describing him as a source of pride for the country.

With additional inputs from KT's Waheed Abbas